Becklar Monitoring Receives Prestigious Honors From The Monitoring Association (TMA)

Ogden, Utah, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar Monitoring was thrilled to be recognized by The Monitoring Association (TMA) with two prestigious honors in the recent TMA 2025 Monitoring Center Excellence Awards celebration.

The TMA/SSI Marvel Technology Award:

First, Becklar Monitoring was named winner of TMA's 2025 Marvel Technology Award for innovation and implementation of cutting-edge technology in the monitoring industry. This esteemed award recognizes Becklar Monitoring, in partnership with Actuate, for ongoing dedication to service, innovation, and overall excellence in critical event monitoring and remote guarding.

Becklar received the award for its recent integration of Actuate's AI-powered surveillance software with Becklar's remote guarding service to significantly boost its long-range video signal detection and improve the accuracy and efficiency of its remote video guarding services. This powerful integration provides accurate threat detection at greater distances, filtering out irrelevant motion to reduce false alarms with minimal computational overhead and without slowing down detection. It enables Becklar's skilled team of remote guards to manage a larger volume of cameras while enhancing service delivery quality.

Accepting the award, Daniel Forrest, President of Becklar Remote Guarding said,“We are extremely honored and grateful to TMA for recognizing Becklar as the winner of the 2025 Marvel Technology Award.” He added,“At Becklar, we strive for excellence every day by providing our remote guarding customers with the fastest, most accurate, most dependable service available anywhere in the world. And we do this through our intense commitment to ongoing innovation and technical superiority.”

Becklar constantly looks for, develops, and adopts modern technologies that provide new or improved solutions for our monitoring partners.



The TMA/SDM Monitoring Center Excellence Awards:

Becklar was also recognized by TMA as a top three finalist for the 2025 Monitoring Center of the Year award for its significant contribution to improving the alarm monitoring industry while providing exceptional service and protection to its customers and community.

Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Monitoring responded,“It is such an honor to be recognized by TMA as an industry leader in critical event monitoring. It was exciting to be recognized twice in the past three years for our daily efforts to protect people, property, and workers. It is truly a team award. With over 3,700 monitoring stations across North America, we are humbled and motivated to be recognized for doing what we love to do – making the world safer by bringing together innovative technologies and caring people to save lives, protect property, and enhance personal freedom and peace of mind."

With Becklar's AI-driven, sophisticated technology network of seven integrated monitoring centers spread redundantly across North America, Becklar Monitoring leads the category with the most comprehensive solution set, protecting more than 2 million subscribers, the most fully redundant monitoring sites, and the broadest, fastest growing Dealer Network in North America. Becklar's SMART Protection Platform serves a variety of use cases including live video remote guarding, video verification, security and fire monitoring, personal emergency response systems (PERS), medical monitoring, workforce safety and IoT connected device monitoring. By bringing all these services together under one roof, Becklar Monitoring has become the industry-leader in SMART Critical Event Monitoring, with a complete ecosystem of services that is unmatched by any other provider. Becklar Monitoring will continue to create future-ready connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals.

