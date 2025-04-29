Nautilus Biotechnology Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|33,238
|$
|27,646
|Short-term investments
|105,572
|102,247
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,791
|2,933
|Total current assets
|141,601
|132,826
|Property and equipment, net
|3,790
|4,076
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|27,096
|28,256
|Long-term investments
|54,023
|76,405
|Other long-term assets
|1,180
|1,180
|Total assets
|$
|227,690
|$
|242,743
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|841
|$
|987
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|3,073
|2,548
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|4,242
|4,097
|Total current liabilities
|8,156
|7,632
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|25,099
|26,381
|Total liabilities
|33,255
|34,013
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|483,865
|481,679
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|189
|57
|Accumulated deficit
|(289,632
|)
|(273,019
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|194,435
|208,730
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|227,690
|$
|242,743
| Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|11,536
|$
|12,930
|General and administrative
|7,308
|8,677
|Total operating expenses
|18,844
|21,607
|Other income
|Interest income
|2,231
|2,877
|Total other income
|$
|2,231
|$
|2,877
|Net loss
|$
|(16,613
|)
|$
|(18,730
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|126,144,240
|125,135,451
| Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(16,613
|)
|$
|(18,730
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,168
|3,114
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,160
|1,075
|Depreciation
|465
|516
|Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on securities, net
|(541
|)
|(751
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|167
|(309
|)
|Accounts payable
|(131
|)
|94
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|525
|(268
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,137
|)
|(1,007
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(13,937
|)
|(16,266
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from maturities of securities
|26,630
|23,000
|Purchases of securities
|(6,900
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(219
|)
|(647
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|19,511
|22,353
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|18
|245
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|18
|245
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|5,592
|6,332
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|28,648
|20,399
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|34,240
|$
|26,731
