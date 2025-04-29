Bigcommerce And Feedonomics Announce Winners Of APAC Region Customer And Partner Awards To Honor Exceptional Contributions And Results In Ecommerce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ecommerce leaders honor the most innovative customers and agency and technology partners for their work pushing ecommerce boundaries to new levels of success

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced the winners of the 2025 BigCommerce and Feedonomics Customer and Partner Awards. The awards programs recognize the most innovative and inspiring customers and partners doing big things on the BigCommerce and Feedonomics platforms.

“We're proud to recognise the outstanding achievements of our BigCommerce and Feedonomics customers and partners across the APAC region, who continue to drive innovation, embrace cutting-edge strategies and deliver exceptional results,” said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager of APAC at BigCommerce.“Our partners' forward-thinking approaches from modernising systems play a vital role in helping brands thrive in the digital landscape and help our brands achieve their commerce goals. Our customers' innovation and success on our platform inspire us every day.”

This year's APAC awards featured 16 categories across BigCommerce customers and partners and Feedonomics partners with applicants evaluated by a panel of BigCommerce and Feedonomics employees and executives. The awards recognized one winner for each category based on their accomplishments.

2025 BigCommerce Customer Award Winners

Achievement in Growth: Highlighting exceptional growth and success achieved with BigCommerce.

Winner: Bulk Nutrients



B2B Excellence Award: Recognizing leadership in B2B ecommerce that redefines what's possible

Winner: Ultraceuticals



Design Award: Celebrating captivating storefront designs that inspire and engage customers.

Winner: Coco Republic



Shopper Experience Award: Acknowledging exceptional customer and user experiences that set new standards.

Winner: Adore Beauty



Innovation Award: Honoring cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of ecommerce.

Winner: Vivo Hair Salon



2025 BigCommerce Agency Partner Winners

Agency Partner of the Year: Awarded to the partner with the best overall performance across metrics and collaboration efforts in APAC as a whole between January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024.

Winner: Aligent



Agency B2B Excellence Award: Awarded to agency partners that have a background in B2B problem solving, efficiencies and utilize B2B-centric product features and who consistently demonstrate superiority at meeting the complex needs of BigCommerce's B2B customers.

Winner : Terabyte



User Experience & Design Award: Awarded to an agency partner who creates world-class, visually appealing designs that enhance user experience, drive interactivity, and increase conversions.

Winner : Moustache Republic



Creative Problem Solving Award: Awarded to agency partners who have created a world class, visually appealing design that enhances the user experience and leads to higher interactivity and conversion.

Winner : Aligent



Excellence in Delivery Award: Awarded to agency partners that consistently demonstrate the ability to successfully launch their clients' BigCommerce storefronts on time and on budget, with high levels of customer satisfaction.

Winner : Web Force 5



2025 BigCommerce Technology Partner Winners

Tech Partner of the Year Award: Awarded to technology partners whose integration features a superior user experience demonstrated by a high volume of installation and positive user reviews plus successful co-marketing activity over the last year.

Winner : PayPal



Innovative Integration Award: Awarded to technology partners that have built a new integration or feature that solves a critical need for BigCommerce customers.

Winner : Marketplacer



Customer Growth Award: Awarded to technology partners whose outstanding solution has generated the most revenue growth for BigCommerce customers, while aligning with BigCommerce initiatives.

Winner : Klaviyo



User Experience Award: Awarded to technology partners whose integration delivers a best-in-class user experience based on simplicity of app install and configuration process, ease of use and beautiful design.

Winner : Stripe



2025 Feedonomics Partner Winners

Feedonomics Partner of the Year: Awarded to the Omnichannel Certified Agency that sourced the highest revenue for Feedonomics. This award highlights agencies that demonstrate exceptional results and sustained impact on merchant success.

Winner : Incubeta



Emerging Partner: Celebrates a rising agency partner that has shown exceptional promise and leadership. This award honors partners making a meaningful impact with innovative strategies and measurable results.

Winner : Amblique



About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Feedonomics

Feedonomics is a leading data management platform powering omnichannel growth for the world's top brands and retailers. With its flexible technology and full-service support team, Feedonomics facilitates a variety of data and order management use cases across industries such as ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active customers, integrations with hundreds of ecommerce platforms and channels, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and TikTok. For more information, please visit or follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

