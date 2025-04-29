Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. To Present At The Bofa Securities 2025 Health Care Conference


2025-04-29 08:16:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here .

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire's Investor website at .

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit .

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
617-549-2443


MENAFN29042025004107003653ID1109486000

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search