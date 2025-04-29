JFB Construction Holdings Announces Jesus Rolon As Chief Construction Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a construction company focused on commercial, retail, and residential property development, announces that it has appointed construction industry veteran Jesus Rolon, as Chief Construction Officer, effective May 5, 2025.

Jesus Rolon brings over 25 + years of significant and progressive experience in the design and construction of quick serve and casual restaurant, big box retail, health and fitness facilities, and national franchises. He has managed the design and construction process of both corporate, independent, local and national facilities.

“JFB has been operating for multiple generations with an exceptional track record of success through honesty and integrity,” commented Mr.Rolon.“I look forward to my new role as Chief Construction Officer, and I believe that my decades in the construction industry will contribute to the long-term growth and continued success of JFB Construction.”

Most recently, Mr. Rolon was director of design and construction for Planet Fitness Corporate where he led a team of project managers to grow the corporate club footprint while managing a capex budget of $44 million. Prior, he was senior project manager for Save A Lot Food stores where he managed over 100 construction projects from new construction to remodels with a value range of $300,000 to $2 million. Before that he was a project manager at Specialty Restaurant Development where he managed all aspects of construction and maintenance for an Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar.

“Jesus will play an instrumental role as we continue to expand our commercial construction division,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III.“In addition, he is bilingual and has a deep understanding of all phases of the commercial construction industry, as well as the unique knowledge needed to navigate the various requirements of the corporate franchise business.”

Mr. Rolon is licensed as a State Certified Building Contractor in Florida. He holds a degree in computer aided drafting and design studies from the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, and is a certified draftsman with a license from the Puerto Rico Drafting and Design Licensing Board.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB's reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction's prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

Joseph F. Basile, III

561-582-9840.

...

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

...