Bioatla To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide Business Highlights On May 6, 2025
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: BioAtla First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Dial-in Numbers: (800) 245-3047 (domestic), (203) 518-9765 (international)
Conference ID: BIOATLA
The press release with the financial results will be accessible prior to the conference call through“News Releases” in the News & Events section of the company's website. A replay of the call will also be available through“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website.
About BioAtla®, Inc.
BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary CAB platform technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB platform technology and products with greater than 780 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla's first dual CAB bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is currently in Phase 1 development. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. The Company also has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 2 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, evalstotug, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit .
Internal Contact:
Richard Waldron
Chief Financial Officer
BioAtla, Inc.
...
858.356.8945
External Contact:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
...
