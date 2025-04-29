Aqua Metals To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Investor Conference Call On May 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provide a business update on Thursday, May 8, 2025, and host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live conference call can be accessed at or from the investor relations section of the Company's website at . Alternatively, interested parties can access the audio call by dialing 888-428-7458 (toll-free) or 862-298-0702 (international).

Following the conclusion of the live event, a replay will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (international) and using passcode 13753480. The webcast replay will also be available in the investor relations section of the Aqua Metals website.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefiningTM technology. The Company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefiningTM is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the Company's Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. To learn more, please visit .

