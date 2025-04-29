Belite Bio Announces Poster Presentations At The Association For Research In Vision And Ophthalmology 2025 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will give two poster presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting being held May 4–8, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The presentations will highlight baseline patient characteristics from the ongoing DRAGON trial and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties from the ongoing DRAGON II trial, both in Stargardt disease.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Baseline Characteristics of Adolescent Stargardt Disease Subjects Participating in a Phase 3 Study of Tinlarebant (DRAGON Trial)

Presenting Author: Dr. Ruifang Sui

Presentation Number: 1463

Session Number: 215

Session Title: Retinitis Pigmentosa and IRD I

Session Date/Time: Monday, May 5, 8:30-10:15 a.m. MDT

Title: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Properties of an Oral Investigational Treatment for Stargardt Disease in Adolescent Japanese Patients

Presenting Author: Dr. Kaoru Fujinami

Presentation Number: 1431

Session Number: 215

Session Title: Retinitis Pigmentosa and IRD I

Session Date/Time: Monday, May 5, 8:30-10:15 a.m. MDT

About Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008)

Tinlarebant is a novel oral therapy that is intended to reduce the accumulation of vitamin A-based toxins (known as bisretinoids) that cause retinal disease in Stargardt Disease type 1 (STGD1) and also contribute to disease progression in geographic atrophy, or advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Bisretinoids are by-products of the visual cycle, which is dependent on the supply of vitamin A (retinol) to the eye. Tinlarebant works by reducing and maintaining levels of serum retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4), the sole carrier protein for retinol transport from the liver to the eye. By modulating the amount of retinol entering the eye, Tinlarebant reduces the formation of bisretinoids. Tinlarebant has been granted Fast Track Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the U.S., Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and Sakigake Designation in Japan for the treatment of STGD1.

Stargardt Disease (STGD1)

STGD1 is the most common inherited macular dystrophy (causing blurring or loss of central vision) in both adults and children. The disease is caused by mutations in a retina-specific gene (ABCA4), which results in progressive accumulation of bisretinoids leading to retinal cell death and progressive loss of central vision. The fluorescent properties of bisretinoids and the development of retinal imaging systems have helped ophthalmologists identify and monitor disease progression. Currently, there are no FDA approved treatments for STGD1. Importantly, the appearance of bisretinoids, followed by retinal cell death, and progressive loss of vision is also observed in geographic atrophy (GA) patients. Therefore, Belite Bio is evaluating safety and efficacy of Tinlarebant in GA patients in a 2-year Phase 3 study (PHOENIX).

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite's lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook or visit us at .

