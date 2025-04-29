Bitmex Introduces Free Bitcoin Spot Trading Until Bitcoin Hits $100,000

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , the safest crypto derivatives exchange, today announced that all active users on its platform can enjoy zero-fee Bitcoin spot trades placed from now until the price of Bitcoin hits the $100,000 mark.

With many predicting that Bitcoin's price will rally back to the $100,000 range by mid-2025, BitMEX has introduced the promotion to help its traders leverage current prices before it increases. Any user on the BitMEX platform including new, returning, and existing traders – will be eligible to participate in the campaign until the day Bitcoin's price hits $100,000.

Traders will receive the offer via a trading fee rebate of up to 1,000 USDT, which will be deposited to their BitMEX wallets within seven days of the campaign's completion. More information on the campaign and its terms and conditions can be found here .

Furthermore, new and returning traders on BitMEX can also enjoy fee-free trading on 17 different spot pairs including ETH/USDT , BMEX/USDT , SOL/USDT , XRP/USDT , STLS/USDT, APE/USDT , and more. Users can leverage the offer until 23 May 2025. More details on the fee-free spot trading campaign can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or , and follow Telegram , Twitte r, Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact ... .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at