Bdev Ventures’ Keshia Theobald-Van Gent Named 2025 Woman Of Influence By Silicon Valley Business Journal

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDev Ventures ®, a B2B software-focused venture capital firm with a unique ability to drive value to startups, proudly announces that Keshia Theobald-van Gent, Vice President of Investment, has been named a 2025 Woman of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal . This annual award honors women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and community impact across Silicon Valley.

As VP of Investment, Keshia has led BDev Ventures in backing more than 50 startups globally, including high-growth Silicon Valley companies such as Pinata Rent, MGT Insurance, and Pipo Health. Under her leadership, 25% of the firm's portfolio companies achieved markups. Her strategic vision and hands-on support have helped founders scale quickly and responsibly.

“Being recognized alongside so many remarkable women in Silicon Valley is truly an honor,” said Theobald-van Gent.“This award reflects the hard work of the entire BDev Ventures team and our shared belief that innovation and community impact should go hand in hand. At BDev Ventures, we're not just investing in companies, we're building systems that help startups grow faster, smarter, and more sustainably.”

BDev Ventures specializes in driving tangible growth and revenue acceleration for B2B software startups across the Americas. Founded in 2021 by the creators of BairesDev ®, one of the leading nearshore software development companies, the firm builds on a proven foundation of scalable growth. BairesDev's success has been powered by a proprietary suite of marketing tools, now used by BDev Ventures to help portfolio companies scale efficiently. Each investment undergoes a rigorous vetting process, including a trial phase with one of their platforms. Backed by seasoned operators and the founders of BairesDev, BDev Ventures has built a world-class diligence, investing, and supporting process to invest in high-potential startups poised for rapid revenue expansion.

The Women of Influence honorees will be recognized in a special edition of the Silicon Valley Business Journal and at an awards event this May.

