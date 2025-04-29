Monopar Announces ALXN1840 Data Selected For Late-Breaker Presentation At EASL Congress 2025
Late-breaker provides an opportunity to present“the most recent and significant findings,” according to EASL. Criteria for late-breaker abstracts include: (1) they present the latest, up-to-date research findings; (2) the research is considered highly significant with the potential to impact the field in a substantial manner; and (3) clinical studies should be prospective. Late-breaker abstracts undergo a rigorous review, and the acceptance rate is lower than regular abstracts with only the most compelling abstracts selected.
Details of the EASL Congress 2025 late-breaker poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Sustained long-term clinical improvement in Wilson disease patients on tiomolybdate choline
Abstract Number: LB25251
Session: Late-breaker Posters
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 8:30 a.m. CET
Presenter: Karl Heinz Weiss, M.D.
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
The poster to be presented at EASL 2025 will be available online at on May 7, 2025.
About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with late-stage ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharma programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: .
