Employ’S Latest Report On Job Seeker Insights Helps Recruiters Fine-Tune Processes, Personalize Outreach And Stay Ahead Of Hiring Trends

DENVER, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc ., the market-leading intelligent hiring suite, announces today the release of the 2025 Job Seeker Nation report, providing a data-driven look into how job seekers perceive the market, candidates' perspectives on AI, what makes employees leave or stay, what workers value in a role, how to win over candidates in a job search, and workers' opinions on compensation.

The annual report, this year titled“Job Market Truths-What's Driving Candidates in 2025,” gathered responses from 1,500+ US adults, capturing a diverse range of individuals who are currently employed full-time, part-time, or actively seeking work. Findings reflect both year-over-year comparisons to 2024 data and insights from new questions introduced in 2025, particularly around AI usage, trust in the hiring process, and candidate communication preferences.

“The hiring landscape remains volatile, and today's talent environment demands more agility and insight than ever before,” said Stephanie Manzelli, Chief Human Resources Officer, Employ.“We've seen recruiting teams navigate everything from mass layoffs to widespread burnout-and it's clearer than ever that understanding what candidates expect and value is essential to building resilient, high-performing teams. The 2025 Job Seeker Nation report offers critical intelligence into candidate sentiment-ranging from job satisfaction and openness to new roles, to communication preferences and flexibility needs-equipping hiring teams with the data they need to engage smarter, act faster, and deliver stronger outcomes.”

This year's report reveals critical insights into what candidates value most-insights that today's recruiters can use to gain a competitive edge. With 66 percent of job seekers reporting burnout, there's a clear opportunity for hiring teams to stand out by creating a more thoughtful, human-centered candidate experience. In a market shaped by layoffs, economic uncertainty, and evolving expectations, one truth remains: putting people first is not just a best practice-it's a strategic advantage.

“The skills market can feel a lot like matchmaking-every hiring manager is looking for something different,” said Tim Sackett, Talent Acquisition & HR Analyst, HRU Technical Resources.“As a recruiter, the challenge isn't reshaping candidates to fit shifting expectations but recognizing and championing the strengths that make them stand out. Focus on what candidates are genuinely great at and passionate about. When you align talent with opportunity-not just requirements-you'll find better fits and better outcomes.”

Additional findings from the report:

How Job Seekers Perceive Today's Market



Fewer respondents now say it's easy to find a new job (44 percent, down from 50 percent), and confidence in landing a role within three months has also dipped (56 percent, down from 61 percent).



While 56 percent believe the current job market favors candidates, 82 percent are worried about a“white-collar recession.”

Eighty-one percent of respondents believe it's important to get trained in new technologies like AI in order to secure a job this year, and 89 percent of respondents agree that being able to address skills gaps for employers can improve their odds of moving into a new role this year

Candidate Perspectives on AI



About one-third of respondents (31 percent) say they're using AI to support their job search-an increase of 7 percentage points from last year.

AI usage is notably higher among candidates in desk-based or white-collar roles, especially those in software/technology/IT (50 percent) and finance/insurance/accounting (47 percent). Most respondents (58 percent)​ trust HR pros more than AI to guide them through the hiring journey, and​ 61 percent see potential for AI to help reduce bias during that process.



Motivations for Leaving a Job (or Staying)



Eighty-two percent of respondents said they were either very or somewhat satisfied with their current job, yet 85 percent were open to other opportunities.

Nearly half (42 percent) reported they were actively looking for a new job. Other than higher compensation, the top two responses for why respondents are actively looking for a new job included career advancement (53 percent) and more work flexibility or remote opportunities (46 percent), with better company leadership (33 percent) and better company culture (32 percent) also resonating.



What Candidates Value in a Role Today



Twenty percent would decline a job if it required full-time, on-site work, and 63 percent say remote work is at least somewhat important when considering whether to accept or decline an offer.

Among candidates who had declined a job offer in the last 12 months-nearly 40 percent cited limited career advancement or poor location/geography as the reason. Thirty-six percent of respondents reported having left a job in the first 90 days due to a“mismatch in hiring process,” or a disconnect between what they were told while interviewing and the reality of the role once they were on the job.



Winning Candidates Over During the Job Search



Nearly three-quarters (71 percent) of respondents expect the application process to take less than 30 minutes, and 35 percent said they would abandon an application if it took too long.

Among candidates who interacted with a chatbot during recruitment, 66 percent said it either somewhat or significantly improved their experience. When asked what has the greatest impact on a candidate's impression of a company during the interview process, the top response by far was an easy application process, selected by 43 percent of respondents.



How Candidates Feel about Compensation (Is it Fair?)



Eighty percent of respondents said the salary offer for their current or most recent role met or exceeded their expectations.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of respondents noticed increased salaries for job postings similar to their current role. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they had negotiated their salary-up from 29 percent in 2017 and in almost 80 percent of negotiations, candidates report winning higher pay, and two-thirds of those received increases between 5 and 10 percent.



For more insights into evolving workforce expectations, download the full 2025 Job Seeker Nation Report and register for Employ's upcoming webinar on May 13, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET. Moderated by Stephanie Manzelli, Chief Human Resources Officer at Employ, the session will feature expert perspectives from Madeline Laurano (Aptitude Research), Allie Wehling (Cisco), and Neil Lenane (Progressive).

About Employ Inc:

Employ delivers people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are-offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS solutions (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI companions. Our intelligent hiring suite is trusted by more than 23,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit .

