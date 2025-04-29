Atsign And S-IMSY Partner To Deliver Cost-Effective Iot Solutions With Security Through Invisibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a pioneer in security through invisibility solutions, and S-IMSY, a leading provider of innovative SIM-based connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive, secure, and cost-effective solution for remote IoT device management. This collaboration addresses the growing need for robust security in IoT deployments, particularly in industrial and enterprise settings where traditional networking solutions often fall short.

The partnership combines Atsign's NoPorts technology, which eliminates the need for open ports and traditional VPNs, with S-IMSY's secure SIM and eSIM connectivity. This integrated solution enables people to remotely access and manage their IoT devices over S-IMSY's private network, ensuring unparalleled security and minimizing the risk of cyberattacks.

"We are thrilled to partner with S-IMSY to offer a solution that tackles the critical challenge of secure remote access in IoT deployments," said Barbara Tallent, CEO at Atsign. "By combining our NoPorts technology with S-IMSY's robust connectivity, we are empowering businesses to securely manage their remote devices without the complexities and vulnerabilities associated with traditional networking."

S-IMSY provides private cellular connectivity, ensuring that data is transmitted over a secure, isolated network. By integrating NoPorts, customers can now remotely access and manage their devices with complete confidence, knowing that their data is protected from unauthorized access.

"Our partnership with Atsign allows us to provide a truly unique and powerful solution for our customers," said Alex Taylor, CEO at S-IMSY. "The ability to deploy and manage NoPorts over our secure cellular network simplifies remote device management and significantly enhances the security posture of IoT deployments. This is especially important for customers who need to access devices that cannot be placed on corporate networks."

Key Benefits of the Integrated Solution



Enhanced Security - Removes the need for open ports and VPNs significantly reducing the attack surface by making the network invisible to potential threats.

Cost-Effectiveness - Enables the use of low-cost routers and hardware, reducing overall deployment costs.

Simplified Deployment - Allows for remote installation and configuration of NoPorts over the air via S-IMSY SIM cards.

Secure Remote Access - Provides secure, private access to IoT devices, even in remote locations.

Out-of-Band Management - Supports secure device management even when primary networks are unavailable. Scalability - Supports large-scale IoT deployments and provides secure, reliable, connectivity.

This solution is ideal for a wide range of applications, including industrial automation, utilities, remote monitoring, and any scenario where secure, remote device management is critical.

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities, and things-including AI-should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com.

About S-IMSY

S-IMSY specializes in providing secure, flexible, and cost-effective SIM and eSIM connectivity solutions for IoT and enterprise applications. Our private network provides our customers with advanced control, visibility and management of their device estate, simplifying the deployment of IoT and edge services globally through a single interface.

Contact:

Scott Hetherington

...

844-827-0985