Franklin Electric Reports First Quarter 2025 Results



Consolidated net sales of $455.2 million, a decrease of 1% to the prior year

Energy Systems net sales increased 8% while Water Systems net sales were up less than 1% and Distribution net sales declined 3%

Operating income was $44.1 million with operating margin of 9.7% GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.67

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025.

First quarter 2025 net sales were $455.2 million, compared to first quarter 2024 net sales of $460.9 million. First quarter 2025 operating income was $44.1 million, compared to first quarter 2024 operating income of $47.9 million. First quarter 2025 EPS was $0.67, versus EPS in the first quarter 2024 of $0.70.

“Our underlying businesses performed largely as expected in the first quarter. Order trends remain positive, supporting a robust backlog as we enter the second quarter. Furthermore, strong performance in our Energy Systems segment helped offset unfavorable weather impacting our Distribution business, underscoring the value of our diversified global portfolio. One-time expenses associated with our executive transition and recent acquisitions presented earnings headwinds during the quarter, but our operating strength was clear,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric's CEO.

“During the quarter, we continued to invest in growth by completing two acquisitions, in line with our value creation framework. We look forward to deploying our integration playbook and enhancing the margin profiles of these great businesses. Despite uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment and potential tariffs, we are confident in Franklin Electric's competitive position with strong brands, leading service, and a healthy operating footprint as we continue to execute our strategic priorities,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $287.3 million in the first quarter, an increase of $0.7 million or less than 1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. Results were driven by the incremental sales impact of recent acquisitions and higher sales of groundwater products, water treatment products and large dewatering pumps. These sales increases were partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency translation and lower sales of all other surface products. Water Systems operating income in the first quarter of 2025 was $43.4 million. First quarter 2024 Water Systems operating income was $47.1 million.

Distribution net sales were $141.9 million, a decrease of $5.1 million or 3 percent compared to the first quarter 2024. Sales decreases were driven by lower volumes and continued negative pricing. The Distribution segment operating income in the first quarter 2025 was $2.1 million. First quarter 2024 Distribution operating income was $1.8 million.

Energy Systems net sales were $66.8 million in the first quarter 2025, an increase of $4.7 million or 8 percent compared to the first quarter 2024. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. Energy Systems operating income in the first quarter of 2025 was $21.9 million. First quarter 2024 Energy Systems operating income was $18.8 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2025 were $19.5 million versus $1.4 million in the same period in 2024.

2025 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its guidance for full year 2025 sales to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and reducing the low end of its earnings guidance and now expects full year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.25.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The first quarter 2025 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, April 29, 2025, through 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, changes in tariffs or the impact of any such changes on the Company's financial results, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek's lists of America's Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America's Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.

