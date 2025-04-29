Church’S Texas Chicken® Turns Up The Flavor And The Flow With New Real Deals Menu In Collaboration With Freestyle Rapper Harry Mack

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mix and Match Menu Offers Variety and Value of Fan Favorites and New Items

ATLANTA , April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church's Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant brands in the world, is building on the brand's recent growth and innovation efforts with the launch of its new Real Deals menu, where bold flavors meet prices that are hard to beat. Whether guests are looking for a quick snack or a hearty meal, Real Deals gives guests the freedom to mix and match two fan-favorite items starting at $4.

Church's Boneless Wings

Alongside the launch of the new Real Deals menu, Church's is introducing an exciting new item to its menu-all-new Boneless Wings. Available in original or spicy, or sauced and tossed in Buffalo or Hot Honey Lemon Pepper. Offered in 4PC (part of the Real Deals menu) and 8PC, these juicy, hand-battered wings deliver all the bold flavor of Church's legendary chicken-now in a boneless, snackable format. Click HERE for images.

“Our new hand-battered Boneless Wings expand our chicken lineup with even more bold flavors and variety for our guests,” said Navin Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer.“To help launch our new Real Deals menu, we collaborated with Harry Mack, whose creativity and energy helped bring the campaign to life for our guests in a fun and genuine way.”

Spicing it Up with Harry Mack

To celebrate the Real Deals launch, Church's is teaming up with freestyle rapper Harry Mack, who is known for his viral off-the-cuff raps and rapid-fire wordplay. In the brand's latest TV, digital, and social campaign, Harry surprises real Church's guests with custom freestyles inspired by the Real Deals menu, turning everyday orders into unforgettable moments. Click HERE to see Harry in action. He'll also be dropping exclusive content on his popular social channels, including Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and Tiktok .

“Church's is all about staying true to its Texas roots-bold flavor, real community, and keeping it authentic,” said Harry Mack.“That's exactly what freestyle is all about-raw, spicy, and made in the moment. I appreciate this opportunity with Church's as I was really just allowed to come in here and improvise. And when you see the guests' reactions, you know it hits just right.”

Real Deals Details

Guests can mix and match items from the Real Deals menu starting at 2 for $4, including:



NEW! Boneless Wings (4PC) : For the first time, Church's signature bold flavors are now available in boneless form. Juicy, tender, and hand-battered and breaded, these boneless wings are available in original or spicy on the Real Deals menu in a 4PC, perfect for pairing or solo snacking.

Tender Wraps : Tender Wraps include three delicious options, original, spicy and Jalapeno Cheese Bombers® wraps that feature chicken tenders seasoned to perfection and paired with fresh ingredients to give each wrap the perfect level of crunch.

Classic Chicken Sandwich : The Classic Chicken Sandwich features a boneless fried chicken patty with pickles and a choice of regular or spicy mayo, all on a tasty bun. Regular Fries : Church's crispy crinkle fries are a perfect pairing with any Real Deals menu item.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas ChickenTM

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas ChickenTM outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter BiscuitsTM, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas ChickenTM have more than 1,400 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.5 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church's® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

