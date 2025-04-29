Lifemd Announces Plans To Expand Affordable Access To Wegovy® For Cash-Pay Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announced plans to offer broad, affordable, and streamlined access to Wegovy(semaglutide) through NovoCarePharmacy. This integration offers a simplified pathway for cash-pay patients to access all FDA-approved dose strengths of Wegovydirectly within LifeMD's virtual care platform.

LifeMD's weight management program is one of the fastest-growing cash-pay offerings in the country, delivering virtual consultations, lab testing, diet and lifestyle support, and prescriptions to anti-obesity medications including GLP-1s when clinically appropriate, within a single, tech-enabled platform. The addition of direct access to Wegovy® through NovoCare® Pharmacy enhances LifeMD's ability to support patients with a brand-name GLP-1 option at a recently reduced self-pay cost of $499 per month, including convenient home delivery.

“Working with NovoCare® Pharmacy represents a meaningful step forward for LifeMD's weight management program,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD.“By embedding direct access to Wegovy® via NovoCare® Pharmacy into our platform, we're enhancing the patient experience, expanding access to a critical medication, and reinforcing LifeMD's position as a leader in delivering comprehensive, technology-enabled obesity care. With this offering, we've taken another important step in delivering on our promise of reducing friction in the patient journey-ensuring more patients can access life-changing medications like Wegovy® without unnecessary delays or barriers.”

This offering reflects the growing demand among cash-pay patients for convenient access to clinically backed FDA-approved obesity treatment options. With an end-to-end digital care experience and vertically integrated infrastructure-including a 50-state affiliated medical group and national diagnostic lab partnerships-LifeMD is uniquely positioned to deliver branded GLP-1 therapies at scale.

Wegovy® is the first GLP-1 therapy approved in the United States for both chronic weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with obesity. Through this offering, all doses of Wegovy® are available in a pen device to eligible LifeMD patients who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover prescription weight-loss medications.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as:“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“should,”“plan,”“will,”“may,”“intend,”“estimate,”“predict,”“continue,” and“potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,“Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

