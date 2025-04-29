Anura Earns TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Ongoing TAG certification reinforces Anura's commitment to transparency, accountability, and industry leadership in ad fraud prevention.

- Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-FounderMIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anura Solutions, a market leader in ad fraud detection, has once again been awarded the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) - marking the sixth consecutive year the company has met the rigorous certification standards. This milestone reaffirms Anura's long-standing dedication to eliminating ad fraud and upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the digital advertising ecosystem.TAG's Certified Against Fraud Program sets a benchmark for fraud prevention by requiring companies to adhere to strict anti-fraud guidelines, undergo independent validation, and demonstrate their effectiveness in minimizing fraudulent activity across advertising channels.“Earning TAG certification for the sixth consecutive year is more than a badge - it's validation of our relentless commitment to upholding the highest standards in fighting ad fraud,” said Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura.“Our mission has always been to ensure that real visitors drive real results. As fraud evolves, so do we, without blocking real visitors. That's what sets Anura apart.”Why TAG Certification MattersAd fraud cost advertisers an estimated $140 billion globally in 2024, making the need for trusted, accurate solutions more critical than ever. As a TAG Certified partner, Anura provides confidence to clients who demand integrity and accuracy from their traffic analysis.With Anura's TAG Certification, clients benefit from:. Proven Trust & Accountability: TAG Certification independently validates Anura's commitment to industry-leading transparency and fraud prevention standards.. Verified Protection Against Ad Fraud: TAG Certification confirms Anura's ability to detect and minimize fraudulent traffic, helping clients avoid wasted spend and improve ROI.. Confidence Backed by Standards: Being TAG Certified means advertisers can trust Anura's results, knowing they are aligned with the highest anti-fraud benchmarks in digital advertising.Anura's ongoing TAG certification reflects its proactive approach to combating evolving fraud threats while helping advertisers maximize return on investment without sacrificing trust.A Continued Commitment to AccountabilityAnura's recertification includes an independent audit, confirming adherence to TAG's updated anti-fraud requirements and demonstrating the platform's ability to safeguard digital advertising from invalid traffic and fraudulent behaviors.This recognition further positions Anura as a go-to partner for advertisers, lead generators, agencies, and affiliate managers who require a fraud solution that works - without compromise.Learn more about how Anura helps clients see the full picture of their traffic at anura.About AnuraAnura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura helps businesses confidently eliminate fraud and improve performance. With a 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee and TAG Certified Against Fraud status, Anura delivers clarity, control, and confidence at every step. Start your 15 day free trial and see exactly what's hiding in your traffic.

What is Anura?

