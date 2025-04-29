Tonic POS And Dejavoo Bring Next-Generation Payment Solutions To Restaurants Nationwide

Dejavoo an international leader in payments technology

- Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo Systems, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tonic POS , the innovative cloud-based restaurant management platform, and Dejavoo , a global leader in secure payment solutions, have announced a strategic partnership that redefines the restaurant payment experience by combining efficiency with innovation.Integrating Tonic's platform with Dejavoo's P8 wireless Android terminal provides a powerful, all-in-one solution that streamlines transactions and enhances restaurant service.This collaboration addresses the complex challenges that restaurants face in today's fast-paced dining environment, offering a seamless payment experience for both staff and guests. Combining Tonic's advanced restaurant management platform with Dejavoo's secure and flexible payment technology ensures that this partnership develops a future-ready solution for all restaurant formats, from fine dining to quick-service."We're incredibly excited about the Dejavoo P8 and the new possibilities it unlocks for Tonic merchants," said Tyler Young, Founder and CEO of Tonic POS. "This is a must-have tool for any restaurant looking to enhance efficiency, improve service, and elevate the guest experience."Key Benefits for Restaurants:. Effortless Operations: Say goodbye to double-entry errors and slow transactions.. Enhanced Security: Cutting-edge encryption ensures that every payment is secure.. Ultimate Flexibility: We support all major credit cards, mobile wallets, and alternative payment methods.“Dejavoo is proud to partner with Tonic POS to deliver a dynamic, future-ready payment system for restaurants,” said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo Systems.“This integration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in restaurant technology.”Why Choose the P8?The Dejavoo P8 wireless Android terminal is designed to set a new standard in restaurant payment solutions, offering:.Blazing-fast processing speeds for instant transactions.Durable Gorilla Glass display for reliability in high-traffic environments.Built-in printer, scanner, and camera with Face ID for added security.Seamless Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity for uninterrupted performance.Comprehensive contactless payment support, including tap-to-pay and digital walletsAbout Tonic POSTonic POS is a cloud-based restaurant management platform that goes beyond the basics to help businesses thrive. With its intuitive interface, robust features such as tableside ordering, and strong partnerships, Tonic empowers restaurants to streamline operations, enhance the guest experience, and drive revenue growth. Learn more about Tonic POS at tonicpos.About DejavooDejavoo delivers smart and secure payment solutions for businesses, combining innovative technology with seamless integration. Our offerings include the iPOSpays omni-commerce gateway, cloud-based POS systems, and flexible alternative payment options, such as Buy Now, Pay Later and digital wallets. Discover more about Dejavoo Integrations at dejavoo.

