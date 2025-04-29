Rellevate Partners With Keep Safe Care To Enhance Employee Financial Wellness

Rellevate Logo

Keep Safe Care partners with Rellevate to enhance employee financial wellness.

Rellevate Partnership Enhances Financial Flexibility for Keep Safe Care Employees

- Stewart StockdaleSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has partnered with Keep Safe Care to offer Rellevate's PayCard to its employees.Keep Safe Care, a personal care services company that reengineered the in-home caregiving industry to substantially increase caregivers' salaries, has chosen to implement Rellevate's PayCard solution to enhance its employee payday process. Keep Safe Care is one of the few companies that pays caregivers weekly, and this partnership with Rellevate will now expand caregivers' options regarding their finances."We are excited to partner with Keep Safe Care and provide their dedicated employees with our PayCard solution," said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate. "Our digital banking services will offer Keep Safe Care's caregivers greater flexibility and control over their finances, supporting their important work in senior care."Jeffrey Fry, Founder and CEO of Keep Safe Care, commented on the partnership,“Keep Safe Care was started with the mission to rectify some of the deficiencies found in the caregiving space, including low wages, lack of personal empowerment, and the inability of caregivers to manage their own caregiving 'gigs.' So, in addition to the 2/3s Rule, which results in higher caregiver wages, we are always looking for partnerships that benefit our caregivers at little to no cost to them. Rellevate offers this with their no-cost payday advance option, which is a win-win for our caregivers.”Implementing Rellevate's PayCard will give Keep Safe Care employees instant access to their earnings and features like bill payment and money transfer capabilities. This partnership marks a significant advancement in promoting financial wellness for workers in the home care industry.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About Keep Safe CareKeep Safe Care has refined the way private duty agencies deliver personal care service and manage caregivers. The company's reengineering of the operating model as well as offering a highly efficient integrated software solution has demonstrated its ability to reduce the persistent issues of high caregiver truancy and turnover. With improved efficiencies, the company's unique approach holds the promise of increasing a caregiver's standard wage by 30% to 50%, while at the same time reducing operating costs by 40% to 55% over traditional private duty franchises. Keep Safe Care not only operates in the private duty space, but also direct to consumers who are willing to hire their own caregivers, and also offers a recruiting feature through Keep Safe Care Direct. For more information go to keepsafecare.

Victoria Lopez Negrete

Rellevate, Inc

281-536-3597

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.