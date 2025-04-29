The Learning Consultants Receives Accreditation From Autism Commission On Quality (ACQ)

The Learning Consultants

- Jen Castellanos-Bonow, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA, CEO, The Learning ConsultantsLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to The Learning Consultants for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Nevada.This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its program was evaluated against ACQ's Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide .“This accreditation underscores our dedication to continuous improvement and validates our efforts to provide exceptional services to our clients and stakeholders,” said Learning Consultants CEO Jen Castellanos-Bonow, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA.The Learning Consultants is a locally owned, clinician-owned, women-owned business with locations in Sparks and Reno, NV. Its applied behavior analysis services are available for any child or adolescent experiencing behavioral challenges or learning delays, including individuals diagnosed with autism.Castellanos-Bonow said,“We are led by expert behavior analysts who specialize in language development, early learning, life skills, and play. Using precision teaching, our behavior technicians focus on strengths and make learning fun. Our team's greatest compliment is when a learner tells us they can't wait to come back!”“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Eric Larsson, chair of the ACQ Standards Committee.“Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. The Learning Consultants underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ's review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.To learn more, visit autismcommission.###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ's mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Andy Beres

The Council of Autism Service Providers

+1 4103757259

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.