In Photos: Pahalgam's Road To Recovery

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Days after the deadly terror attack left 26 people dead, the once-busy tourist hub remains eerily quiet.

The bustling markets, usually packed with visitors shopping for Kashmiri handicrafts or making fun by the river, now stand empty.

Hotels report mass cancellations, and shop shutters stay down as security forces continue search operations across the area.

Only a handful of tourists can be seen, moving cautiously through the once-lively streets under the constant watch of armed personnel.

The lush meadows, which would normally echo with laughter and horse bells in peak season, now stretch out in silence.

Read Also Pahalgam Attack: Union Home Secretary Chairs High-Level Security Meeting All Major Tourist Destinations In Kashmir Open, Say Officials

This photo feature captures the changed face of Pahalgam, still stunning in its natural beauty, but now cloaked in fear, uncertainty, and a long pause.

Photos by Faisal Khan