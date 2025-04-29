Kashmiri Soldier's Pakistani Wife On Way To Deportation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Pakistani national who married a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was sent back from Jammu for deportation to her country of origin, officials said on Tuesday.
Minal Khan, who was accompanied by her husband Munir Khan, a resident of Gharota, left Jammu for the Wagah border. She had married him online, they said.
She urged the government to separate those who married in the country from their children.“We should be allowed to stay with the family,” Minal Khan said.
She, however, added,“We condemn the barbaric killings of innocents in the attack. They should be punished severely.”
India last week announced that all visas, barring a few under special categories, issued to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked on April 27, and they should leave the country by April 29.
