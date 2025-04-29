8 CRPF Personnel, 2 Spos Injured In Road Accident In Doothpathri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least eight CRPF personnel and two SPOs of Jammu and Kashmir police were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Doothpathari area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday.
Officials said that a CRPF of 181BN CRPF lost its control near Tangnar Doothpathari and turned turtle and went into deep gorge.
In this incident eight CPRF personnel and two SPOs were injured. All the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, reported news agency GNS.
The injured personnel have been identified as Ct. Shyam Balaji of 35BN CRPF, Ct. Vijay Shankar of 43 BN CRPF, Ct. Akshay Bhagwat of 35 BN CRPF, Ct of 181BN CRPF, Ct. Prakash Jamatia of 25 BN CRPF, Ct. Bikas Barman of 25 BN CRPF,Ct. Rajiv of 35 BN CRPF, Dvr. Ram Gopal of 75 BN CRPF, SPO Ferooz Ahmad and SPO Javid Ahmad.
Meanwhile police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
Read Also
Four Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Awantipora
10 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In J&K's Rajouri
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29042025000215011059ID1109485918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment