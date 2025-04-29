8 CRPF Personnel, 2 Spos Injured In Road Accident In Doothpathri

Officials said that a CRPF of 181BN CRPF lost its control near Tangnar Doothpathari and turned turtle and went into deep gorge.

In this incident eight CPRF personnel and two SPOs were injured. All the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

The injured personnel have been identified as Ct. Shyam Balaji of 35BN CRPF, Ct. Vijay Shankar of 43 BN CRPF, Ct. Akshay Bhagwat of 35 BN CRPF, Ct of 181BN CRPF, Ct. Prakash Jamatia of 25 BN CRPF, Ct. Bikas Barman of 25 BN CRPF,Ct. Rajiv of 35 BN CRPF, Dvr. Ram Gopal of 75 BN CRPF, SPO Ferooz Ahmad and SPO Javid Ahmad.

Meanwhile police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

