Property Attached Under UAPA In North Kashmir's Sopore

In a statement, the police said that in a significant crackdown on terror infrastructure, Sopore Police today attached immovable property belonging to Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo, son of Abdul Khaliq Kandoo, resident of Kralteng, Sopore - a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and a key Pakistan-based handler of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The spokesman further stated that the attached property comprises land measuring 13×12 feet, including one shop and one room, situated under Survey No. 780 Min at Kralteng, Sopore. The action is connected to FIR No. 201/2013 registered at Police Station Sopore in relation to terror-related activities.

The property was attached under Sections 87 and 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by a joint team of Sopore Police and Revenue officials, following due approval from the competent Court of Law. The asset was liable to be used for harbouring terrorists and facilitating unlawful activities in the district, he said.

This move marks a substantial step in dismantling the support network of terrorism in Sopore and sends a strong message to handlers operating from across the border. Jammu and Kashmir Police remain firmly committed to dismantling the terror ecosystem, upholding national security, and ensuring peace and public order.

Further investigation is underway, reads the statement.

