Former leader says Zelensky botching resource agreement discussions with US
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has criticized President Vladimir Zelensky for mismanaging negotiations with the United States over a rare-earth minerals agreement, warning that the mishandling could jeopardize Ukraine’s sovereignty and international standing.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Poroshenko argued that Zelensky and his negotiating team have proven incapable of managing the high-stakes talks with Washington, which are intended to grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s valuable mineral resources. He claimed that the idea for such a deal originally came from Zelensky, but the Ukrainian government failed to secure favorable terms early on due to what he described as a lack of professionalism.
Poroshenko pointed out that a leaked draft of the proposed agreement raises red flags, particularly regarding its potential impact on Ukraine's independence and European integration. He also stated that future American military and financial support could be tied to the outcome of the deal.
The former president expressed concern that the negotiations have already sparked “anti-American hysteria” within Ukraine, which he said is counterproductive for diplomatic efforts. He called for a restructuring of the Ukrainian negotiating team, suggesting that more experienced professionals are needed. Additionally, he recommended that the Ukrainian parliament become more involved and present proposals directly to the U.S., and said he and his political allies are pushing for an urgent session to address the issue.
A signing ceremony for the deal had been scheduled for late February but was postponed following a public disagreement between Zelensky and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump accused Zelensky of showing ingratitude and being unwilling to pursue peace with Russia. While Trump sees the deal as a way for Ukraine to repay previous U.S. aid, Zelensky has insisted that his country owes the U.S. nothing.
Though Zelensky has acknowledged that the current version of the agreement differs from what was initially planned, he has not ruled it out. However, Trump has warned that Zelensky could face serious consequences if he withdraws from the deal.
