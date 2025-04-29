403
Investigative reporter claims Western NGOs are political influence tools
(MENAFN) Nigerian investigative journalist David Hundeyin has asserted that Western non-governmental organizations (NGOs), particularly those linked to the US, have long functioned as instruments of political influence, despite appearing apolitical. In an interview with RT, Hundeyin highlighted how both historical intelligence disclosures and on-the-ground experiences in countries like Nigeria reveal that groups tied to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) often play central roles in orchestrating regime change.
He argued that even NGOs involved in humanitarian or social work—such as aiding single mothers—often act as veiled extensions of U.S. geopolitical interests. Hundeyin noted the deep dependency of the NGO sector in Nigeria on American funding, and explained that recent cuts to this support, especially under the Trump administration, have severely crippled operations. According to him, the so-called “NGO industrial complex” in countries across the Global South has seen mass layoffs, project shutdowns, and a decline in media manipulation efforts once funded by foreign backers.
He said the drying up of financial aid has exposed the extent to which many “independent” NGOs were actually reliant on Western governments, particularly the U.S. In places like Kenya—described by Hundeyin as the "NGO capital of Africa"—the concentration of foreign-funded organizations has even affected the local economy, including housing markets.
Further scrutiny of these organizations has intensified, with the Nigerian parliament recently investigating several NGOs amid allegations that USAID financing may have supported terrorist groups such as Boko Haram. The inquiry seeks financial data dating back to 2015. These accusations, echoed by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, have been strongly denied by American officials. In response, local NGO leaders have criticized the investigation as unjustified.
This scrutiny follows a February decision by the Trump administration to cancel the majority of USAID contracts globally, citing a lack of alignment with U.S. strategic goals. The cut amounted to a halt in $60 billion of humanitarian aid.
