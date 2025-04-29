LEVEL EX LAUNCHES LEVEL ONE, A FREE MOBILE GAME TO REDEFINE TYPE 1 DIABETES ONBOARDING

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now available on iOS and Android, Level One helps newly diagnosed Type 1 Diabetics and their caregivers master insulin management in hours instead of months.

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Ex (Powered by Relevate Health), the studio behind award-winning medical games for medical professionals, today announced the launch of Level One , a free mobile game designed to make Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) onboarding faster, easier, and less overwhelming.

The project was conceived when Level Ex CEO Sam Glassenberg's daughter was diagnosed with T1D at age five. "The onboarding experience was brutal," said Glassenberg. "You're sent home with a single page of handwritten insulin ratios and instructions - and suddenly you're responsible for injecting a potentially lethal drug into your child, multiple times a day. It took a year to understand how to manage this disease. So we fixed it. We built a game that can train your brain to do it in a matter of hours."

Level One features stunning visuals, easy-to-learn gameplay, and neuroscience-backed design principles to teach T1D fundamentals like insulin dosing, carb counting, managing ketones, and treating highs and lows - all through simple, intuitive interactions.

The game is launching in partnership with leading diabetes organizations Beyond Type 1 and Breakthrough T1D Play , who are integrating Level One into their outreach and educational campaigns to support newly diagnosed families worldwide.

Level One is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Users can dive into a captivating video game that simplifies complex diabetes management skills through intuitive gameplay. It features over 60 beautifully designed levels guided by a friendly in-game nurse, built around an intuitive two-button interface and rhythm-based particle puzzles that visualize insulin, glucose, and digestion dynamics in real time. The gameplay compresses months of stressful trial-and-error into a few hours of engaging play - accessible to patients, caregivers, teachers, and healthcare professionals alike.

About Level Ex (Powered by Relevate Health): Level Ex Games (powered by Relevate Health) is the world's leading medical video game studio. Leveraging advanced game mechanics and technology to spark learning and increase clinical proficiency, Level Ex games help improve clinical outcomes, increase prescribing and adherence rates, and maximize the performance of medical professionals.

