Governor Of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Inaugurates Newly Revamped Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital In Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 29, 2025: Honourable Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan today inaugurated the newly revamped Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital in Wadala, Mumbai. A unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, the revamped 9,000 sq. ft. facility marks a major step forward in the group's mission to offer advanced and accessible eye care across Maharashtra.
The hospital has been transformed into a state-of-the-art facility, equipped with a modular operating theatre, a world-class laser refractive operation theatre, a modern optical retail and diagnostic display unit, and a fully stocked in-house pharmacy. Designed to deliver a seamless and all-inclusive eye care experience, the centre now offers a comprehensive range of ophthalmic services under one roof, including advanced treatments in Cataract, Retina, Cornea, LASIK, Glaucoma, Uveitis, Squint, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Neuro-Ophthalmology, and Oculoplasty.
The hospital is equipped with cutting-edge ophthalmic technology to support high-precision diagnosis and treatment. Key systems include the Alcon Constellation surgical unit and the 3D ARTEVO microscope for advanced retinal and cataract procedures, the WAVE LIGHT EX500 for high-speed LASIK, and laser platforms such as the ZEISS Green Laser and YAG Laser for retinal and posterior capsulotomy treatments. Diagnostic and imaging capabilities are powered by the NIDEK Mirante, ZEISS OCT 5000, Pentacam, ZEISS IOL Master, and B-scan, while clinical examinations are enhanced with tools like the indirect ophthalmoscope and applanation tonometer-ensuring comprehensive, world-class eye care under one roof.
Hon'ble Maharashtra Governor Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said,“It is truly inspiring to witness the transformation of Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, a unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, into a premier centre of excellence as part of the Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital network. This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies how cutting-edge medical innovation, when guided by a patient-first philosophy, can significantly raise the bar for healthcare delivery. I commend the entire team for their steadfast commitment to enhancing vision care across Maharashtra and for ensuring that world-class eye treatment is within reach for every citizen.”
Dr. Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospital, said:" At Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, our journey in recent years has been marked by remarkable growth-not just in numbers, but in the depth and quality of care we provide. With a network of over 230 hospitals across India and abroad, including 30 hospitals in Maharashtra alone, our commitment to this state remains unwavering. This newly revamped hospital stands as a testament to our pursuit of clinical excellence, where advanced technology meets compassionate, patient-centric care-delivered by a team of highly skilled and dedicated specialists.
Prof. Dr. S. Natarajan, Medical Director of Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, said:“This transformation marks a major milestone in our mission to offer world-class eye care. It strengthens our ability to reach more patients, train the next generation of ophthalmology leaders, and continue our legacy as a trusted name in eye health. I am deeply thankful to our team, partners, and supporters who made this possible.”
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital currently operates over 230 hospitals across 10 countries, including 18 in Mumbai and 30 across Maharashtra. The group serves more than 2 million patients annually and performs over 200,000 surgeries globally. Moving forward, it remains committed to expanding its presence by adding more facilities in both Maharashtra and Mumbai to further enhance access to quality eye care.
As part of its ongoing efforts to promote eye health, the hospital is offering free eye check-ups for senior citizens aged 50 and above, available until May 31.
About Dr Agarwals Health Care Limited:
Dr Agarwals Health Care Limited is a renowned and trusted name in the eye care industry, with a rich legacy of excellence in patient care. With an extensive operational history, the hospital is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its patients throughout their eye treatment journey. Dr Agarwal's Health Care operates a network of over 230+ facilities across 14 states and 4 Union Territories in India, as well as 16 facilities across nine countries in Africa. The organization offers a comprehensive range of eye care services, including cataract and refractive surgeries, consultations, diagnoses, and non-surgical treatments. Additionally, Dr Agarwals Health Care provides optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and pharmaceutical products related to eye care.
