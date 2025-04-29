403
Qatar, UK Affirm Support To Global Alliance's Initiative To Implement Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 29 (KUNA) -- Qatar and the UK affirmed on Tuesday that the Global Alliance's initiative to implement the two-state solution represents a firm and ongoing commitment to peace in the Middle East.
This came in a joint Qatari-UK statement issued today following the conclusion of the second annual Qatari-British Strategic Dialogue, held in Doha on Sunday under the theme "Partners for the Future," chaired by Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
The statement said that the two sides called for an immediate return to the ceasefire and the creation of a serious political horizon for the establishment of the Palestinian state as guaranteed by UN Security Council Resolutions (242) and (338).
The Qatari Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel's resumption of war in Gaza and its completely unacceptable policies of preventing the delivery of vital aid, stressing that Israel would be violating international humanitarian law if it did not allow unimpeded access.
He also expressed his dismay at Israel's attacks against humanitarian workers, infrastructure, facilities, hospitals, and clinics, calling on Israel to fulfill its obligations to protect civilians, especially humanitarian workers.
In turn, the British Foreign Secretary expressed his country's deep and ongoing appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts to achieve a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining hostages.
He also expressed his country's dismay at the humanitarian losses and the urgent need to return to a ceasefire, stating that the conflict cannot be resolved by military means. (end)
