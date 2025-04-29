403
OIC Chief Congratulates Newly-Appointed Palestinian Vice Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussain Taha, Tuesday, congratulated Hussain Al-Sheikh on his new appointment as vice president of Palestine and the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).
In a letter, Taha expressed confidence that Al-Sheikh's new position and responsivities would help strengthen Palestinian unity based on commitment to the PLO as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and its political program as well as international obligations.
He stressed that this appointment would form a solid guarantee to confront the major challenges posed by the Israeli occupation, as well as advancing efforts to achieve the Palestinian people's legitimate rights to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He reaffirmed the OIC's unwavering and continuous support for the Palestinian cause and wished Al-Sheikh success in his national mission and for the Palestinian people to achieve freedom, sovereignty, and independence.
The PLO Executive Committee approved the nomination of Al-Sheikh, submitted by President Mahmoud Abbas, during a meeting held late Saturday at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah. (end)
