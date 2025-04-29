Over 1,500 Patients Treated As Sealine Medical Clinic Service Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Sealine Medical Clinic has concluded its services for the camping season from November 2024 until April 2025, marking 15 years of operation.

The total number of individuals treated by the clinic from visitors and campers during the camping season were 1,540 including visitors and campers of all ages and nationalities. 197 patients were treated in the Sealine Clinic, while 670 cases were transferred to HMC hospitals via ambulances and helicopters to receive the necessary treatment. In addition, 673 patients received on-site medical care and necessary procedures from the paramedic teams at HMC at their locations.

Hassan Mohammed Al Hail, Chief Communications Officer at HMC and Project Manager of the Sealine Hamad Medical Clinic, thanked the medical teams which participated in securing the camping season including doctors, nurses, ambulance service and administrators. He also valued the efforts of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for their continued support particularly in allocating a place for the clinic close to the individuals at the beachfront as has been in the past years.

Al Hail said that HMC continuously strives to provide its services to the public through its annual commitment to open Sealine Medical Clinic during the camping season and to fully provide its medical services as the main provider of specialist healthcare services in Qatar.



BYH 2025 paves way for new market, investment opportunities

Temporary closure near Thumama Stadium for maintenance work Health Ministry announces requirements for Hajj vaccinations

Read Also

Dr. Warda Ali Al Saad, Senior Consultant Emergency Medicine at HMC and the Medical Officer of Sealine Medical Clinic praised the clinic's services provided to beachgoers and campers in the Sealine area. The clinic ensured necessary healthcare services. She added that the Emergency Departments at HMC were also fully prepared during the camping season to receive patients and treat urgent and critical cases requiring hospitalization.

Dr. Warda also explained:“The cases received at the clinic were mostly minor to moderate, including colds, stomach flu, burns, and minor wounds, which were treated promptly on-site. The clinic was fully equipped with the necessary medical devices and medications to handle such emergencies. Severe or critical cases were immediately transferred to the hospital by ambulance or air ambulance, depending on the severity of the condition.”

Dr. Warda noted that the clinic was staffed throughout its operating hours with a doctor and a nurse under the supervision of the clinic's medical officer. It was equipped with all the necessary supplies and medications appropriate for the types of cases it received. In addition, a helipad for air ambulances was available nearby.

Ali Ghaith Al Kuwari, Assistant Executive Director for Ambulance Services for Emergency and Events Planning at HMC, said that ambulance services were permanently present during the camping season. This was ensured by providing two regular ambulances in addition to two off-road ambulances to transfer cases from sand dunes areas during the operating hours or to the location of the regular ambulance vehicle or the helipad as required. Al Kuwari added that the number of ambulances in the Sealine camping area was increased during weekends (from Thursday afternoon to Saturday) and on school and national holidays. The fleet included six standard ambulances and five four-wheel-drive vehicles, ensuring a swift and safe response to emergency cases in the sand dunes. This provided seamless, resilient service without obstacles and ensured optimal response times.

He added that the clinic provided treatment through paramedic teams to injuries, including accidents, falls, wounds, and fractures, respiratory and cardiac problems, as well as minor sunburns. Additionally, emergency cases were transferred to hospitals via ambulances or air ambulances.

Ambulance personnel were deployed according to predefined work plans and daily operations outlined in advance by the Emergency and Events Planning Department of the Ambulance Services Management. This was in line with the objectives and medical coverage plans for the Sealine area. A wide range of medical staff was deployed, including paramedics, critical care paramedics, rapid response paramedics, supervisors, communications officers, and operations officers. Additionally, the Ambulance Service designated a fixed station for its vehicles and personnel near the Chalet Roundabout, along with mobile units positioned along the main roads leading to the area.