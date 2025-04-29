Hammonton Public Schools Strengthens Safety Measures With Zeroeyes AI Gun Detection

New Jersey School District Deploys Proactive Security Solution to Protect Students and Staff Against Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed by Hammonton Public School District in Hammonton, New Jersey. This deployment, and other measures, aim to proactively protect students, faculty and staff.

The Hammonton Public Schools serves 3500+ students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade across four schools. The district offers a wide range of academic, extracurricular, and athletic programs. It is committed to initiatives that enhance safety and learning. The district already has a robust security program, featuring armed police officers in every building and a comprehensive surveillance system.

"While presently we are not aware of any specific threat, we're always dedicated to improving our secure learning environment for our community," said Thomas Ramsay, superintendent of Hammonton Public Schools. "As a former high school principal with 15 years of experience, and now as superintendent, I've seen many districts put their trust in ZeroEyes. We're excited to follow suit and introduce this additional layer of protection."

"The decision by Hammonton Public Schools to integrate ZeroEyes technology speaks volumes about their forward-thinking approach to safety," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are honored to help strengthen their security systems and contribute to a safer, more secure school environment."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos - ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and was the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes .

