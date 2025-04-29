Agora Data's President & COO Matt Burke Honored In Dallas Business Journal's 2025 40 Under 40 For Fintech Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now in its 19th year, the 40 Under 40 program recognizes top talent across industries like healthcare, retail, and fintech. Selected through an independent editorial process, Burke's inclusion highlights his innovative leadership and impact on North Texas' business landscape. Under his guidance, Agora Data empowers auto dealers and lenders to originate smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations for all.

"I'm deeply honored to join this remarkable group of leaders," said Matt Burke. "This recognition fuels my commitment to revolutionizing consumer finance with Agora's cutting-edge solutions, empowering dealers and lenders nationwide to thrive in a dynamic market."

The 2025 40 Under 40 Awards will be celebrated at the Frontiers of Flight Museum on June 25 from 6 to 9 p.m., where attendees can network with Dallas-Fort Worth's most influential leaders. To learn more about Agora Data's innovative fintech solutions, visit .

For details about the event or to view the full list of honorees, visit the Dallas Business Journal's website

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a leading consumer fintech company revolutionizing financing for the subprime and non-prime markets. Loan originators can secure capital, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their businesses safely. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, loan originators can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data, with deep roots in automotive, made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continues to bring groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. To learn more, visit or contact us at 1-877-592-4672.

