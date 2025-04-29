New Survey Reveals More Than A Third Of Americans Skipped Or Postponed Healthcare Due To Costs, Up From 2023



A third of respondents said high health plan premiums drive difficulty in affording care One-quarter of respondents would take a pay cut at a different job if it offered better health benefits

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine360, a leading alternative health plan for self-funded employers, today released the results of a national survey conducted by Pollfish gauging public perception of healthcare coverage and revealing that 38% of Americans skipped or postponed necessary healthcare or medications due to the cost. Imagine360 funded the survey to better inform employers about their health benefit options, particularly as healthcare costs are rising at the highest rate in 13 years.

A national survey revealed that 38% of Americans skipped or postponed necessary healthcare or medications due to the cost.

The survey polled 2,500 American adults, ages 18 through 64 across the country, including: 31% of people living in the Southern geographies, 24% in the Northeast, 23% in the Midwest, and 22% in the West. All respondents had healthcare coverage, with 80% receiving it through an employer.

Other key survey findings include:



Of those respondents who skipped or postponed necessary healthcare or medications due to costs, 42% said their medical conditions worsened.

Health plan premiums are the number one factor causing difficulty in affording healthcare, followed by out-of-pocket maximums.

Affordable and quality health benefits are key to employee retention, with more than a quarter of survey participants stating they would take a pay cut at a different job if it offered better health benefits. 60% of respondents would go to a primary care provider, doctor or hospital further away from their homes if it would lower their healthcare costs.

"As healthcare costs continue to rise at unaffordable rates, its impacts are far-reaching for American businesses and families," said Jeff Bak, CEO and president of Imagine360. "Businesses across the country are faced with the daunting task of either passing increasing healthcare costs to their employees or making significant cuts to other business expenses. The survey indicates that rising costs lead to Americans not accessing the care they need or leaving their place of employment to find affordable health benefits. Now, more than ever, it's imperative for employers to evaluate their health plan offerings to ensure they meet both the health and financial needs of their employees."

The survey's results underscore the importance of employers understanding their employees' health needs and how that impacts their business.

Employees Skip Necessary Care or Medications Because of Cost

In the past 12 months, 38% of respondents skipped or postponed necessary healthcare or medications because of the cost. In addition, 42% of those who indicated they skipped care admitted their health problem worsened – marking approximately one sixth of the population who experienced worse health outcomes as a direct result of rising healthcare prices.

A separate study in 2023 found that 27% of American adults reported skipping medical treatment due to affordability concerns, marking a statically impactful increase in 2025. When employees leave conditions untreated or forgo necessary medications, it can lead to employers footing the bill due to complications or employees missing workdays.

Employee Health Premiums Affordability is a Breaking Point

A third (33%) of respondents indicated health insurance premiums were the number one most important contribution to healthcare affordability and 23% indicated out-of-pocket maximums.

In 2024, the median annual household income for a family of four was $114,425 . Comparatively, the average employee's contribution toward an annual premium for a family of four was $6,296 -approximately 6% of the family's income. Additional healthcare expenses like deductibles, co-payments, and out-of-pocket maximums further exacerbate healthcare affordability concerns.

Employee Health Benefits Drive Retention

Health benefits play a significant role in employee retention with two-thirds (67%) of survey respondents stating they play a significant role in searching for or staying at a job. In fact, 28% stated they would leave their employer and take a pay reduction for better healthcare benefits.

Given that the estimated cost to replace an employee ranges from half to twice their annual salary, employers who neglect to improve employee retention may face significant expenses.

Employees Benefit from Cost Saving Opportunities

While cost of care is a pressing issue for employers across the country, a recent actuarial report found that Imagine360 reduces healthcare costs by nearly 20% compared to commercial health plans. Imagine360 provides significant savings through integrated third-party administration, preferred contracts with high-quality providers, price protection through reference-based pricing, and leading stop-loss insurance rates.

Navigating healthcare can be incredibly complex and frustrating, as highlighted by the survey results-over one-third of respondents reported having to contact their doctor or health insurance provider about a billing issue in the past 12 months. Imagine360's comprehensive, proactive support for members across their healthcare journey has led to a 98% satisfaction rate.

About Imagine360

Imagine360 is an alternative health plan addressing the greatest challenges on behalf of self-funded employers: healthcare costs are harming the bottom line, increasingly unaffordable for employees, and the experience remains poor. Imagine360's innovative payment model includes preferential contracting with providers and health systems, and additional price protection through reference-based pricing, saving employers 15-30% on average compared to the national carriers. With more than 17 years' experience, and 25-million-months of member data, Imagine360 offers care coordination and medical management to proactively guide members through the complexities of healthcare. Learn more at and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Imagine360

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED