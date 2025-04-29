Salt Security Launches The First MCP Server To Revolutionize API Security In The Age Of AI

New innovation empowers enterprises to interact with their APIs using natural language, delivering real-time insights, posture gap analysis, and AI-driven remediation guidance

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leader in API security, today announced the launch of the Salt Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server , giving enterprise teams a novel access point of interaction with their API infrastructure, leveraging natural language and artificial intelligence (AI). Built on the open MCP standard, Salt's MCP Server enables AI agents to discover, understand, and analyze API behavior with contextual awareness and enterprise-grade precision.

Today's AI-driven applications demand faster, smarter, and more secure ways to access and interact with organizational data. Enter the MCP Server-a breakthrough that allows AI agents to query internal systems safely and contextually, without blindly scraping data or exposing backend architectures. An MCP server acts as an intelligent gateway, translating natural language prompts into authorized, structured queries while enforcing strict security, governance, and usage policies.

For API security, the rise of MCP servers is critical. They create a controlled interface between AI agents and enterprise APIs-ensuring that API endpoints are not blindly exposed, over-permissioned, or misused by autonomous systems. Without an MCP server, APIs risk becoming a hidden attack surface for AI-driven reconnaissance, data leaks, or abuse.

The impact on API ecosystems will be massive. Industry analysts estimate that AI agent-driven requests could increase API traffic by 3x to 10x over the next few years, as every prompt, conversation, and automated task generates new API calls behind the scenes. Organizations must prepare not just for more API traffic-but for a new kind of automated, continuous API consumption that traditional security tools weren't built to handle.

Salt's MCP server creates a personal ChatGPT experience for our customers with powerful new capabilities such as:



Contextual API Search : Contextual search across their entire API inventory rather than a limited keyword based search.

API Explainer : Explain the use and functionality of each API in your environment so security teams can be more independent.

Posture Gap Contextual Search and Analysis : Allow security teams to identify API posture gaps and misconfigurations in a free form search. Remediation Guidance : Offers AI-driven, actionable recommendations to mitigate high risk vulnerabilities.

And many more powerful capabilities to interact with the Salt API security platform in a natural language.

How It Works

Imagine asking an AI agent, "Are there any critical risks in my environment I need to address?" and receiving a detailed, plain-language explanation: "Yes, you have a critical gap in the API of /api/v2/checkout/ which involves credit card information"

Follow up with: "What does this API do?" and the AI agent immediately replies with "This API handles checkout and payment for a list of items, processing sensitive data including credit card information and user personal information such as home address, phone number and email address."

And proceed with "What is the critical risk and how should it be mitigated?" and Salt MCP provides actionable, AI-driven remediation guidance.

By combining Salt's patented API intelligence with the new MCP standard, Salt's platform offers a seamless, secure way to bridge human, AI, and API interactions-setting a new bar for proactive security and operational efficiency.

Availability

The Salt MCP Server is available now through the Salt Early Access Program. Organizations interested in early access can request a demo at sal .

About Salt Security

Salt Security secures the APIs that power today's digital businesses. Salt delivers the fastest API discovery in the industry-surfacing shadow, zombie, and unknown APIs before attackers find them. The company's posture governance engine and centralized Policy Hub automate security checks and enforce safe API development at scale. With built-in rules and customizable policies, Salt makes it easy to stay ahead of compliance and reduce API risk. Salt also uses machine learning and AI to detect threats early, giving companies a critical advantage against today's sophisticated API attacks. The world's leading organizations trust Salt to find API gaps fast, shut down risks, and keep their businesses moving.

