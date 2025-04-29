ONE OF THE WORLD's MOST PRESTIGIOUS CANCER CENTERS ADOPTS SECTRA FOR INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS AND IMPROVED PATIENT CARE
"The integrated diagnostics approach, where medical specialties collaborate around patient cases to make faster and more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions, is especially beneficial in cancer care. We are excited to support and follow this cancer center on their journey towards cloud and towards integrated diagnostics," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President of Sectra AB and President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.
The 7-year contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in February 2025. The contracted order value amounts to $30.7M USD of which $27.8M USD is guaranteed.
About Sectra
With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,500 installations managing 152 million annual imaging exams, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, genomics and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive twelve years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website .
