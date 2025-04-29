ONE OF THE WORLD's MOST PRESTIGIOUS CANCER CENTERS ADOPTS SECTRA FOR INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS AND IMPROVED PATIENT CARE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The center will initially utilize Sectra's modules for radiology, breast imaging, cardiology, pathology and ophthalmology, all unified within a single platform. A single system for multiple specialties will provide them with a comprehensive overview of the patient imaging record as well as facilitate collaboration between physicians. It will also allow them to easily include other medical imaging specialties in the future. Moreover, the fully managed service ensures ongoing monitoring, optimization, and updates.

"The integrated diagnostics approach, where medical specialties collaborate around patient cases to make faster and more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions, is especially beneficial in cancer care. We are excited to support and follow this cancer center on their journey towards cloud and towards integrated diagnostics," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President of Sectra AB and President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

The 7-year contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in February 2025. The contracted order value amounts to $30.7M USD of which $27.8M USD is guaranteed.

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,500 installations managing 152 million annual imaging exams, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, genomics and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive twelve years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website .

