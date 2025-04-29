Phoenix House Florida To Host Its Annual RISE Gala 'A Journey Of Growth And Recovery' September 12, 2025, At The Westshore Grand In Tampa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) One of the ways Phoenix House Florida raises funds and shares its mission and stories of success, is through the RISE Gala. This year's Gala is on Friday, September 12, 2025, at The Westshore Grand in Tampa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is not just another fundraiser, the gala is an evening of hope, healing and recovery. This transformative celebration brings together members of the community to hear life-changing stories, enjoy a live and silent auction featuring incredible offerings and it is capped off with a formal banquet dinner.

"By becoming a RISE Gala sponsor, companies can increase brand visibility, build stronger ties with the community, target specific demographics, enjoy a valuable networking opportunity, showcase their product or services, and enhance employee morale," said Maria Alvarez, Phoenix House Florida President & CEO.

Sponsorships are designed to give maximum exposure to supporters. It also allows PHFL to expand its reach to more individuals.

There are four levels of sponsorship available: Presenting (includes 20 VIP tickets, 2 VIP tables, prominent signage, logo exclusively featured on welcome display, full page add in program, speaking opportunity), Gold (includes 10 VIP tickets, 1 VIP table, full page ad in program, logo prominently displayed), Silver (includes 10 VIP tickets, 1 VIP table, half-page ad in event program), and Bronze (includes 10 general admission tickets, 1 table, logo inclusion).

About Phoenix House Florida

Phoenix House Florida is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider. We empower people to experience their personal strengths and help them discover new ways to manage the mental, physical, and emotional aspects of addiction so they can live better, more purposeful lives. At our three locations, we offer outpatient and residential programs to build healthier communities across the state. Our services are located in Brandon, Tampa, and Citra. If you or a family member are suffering from substance use or a co-occurring mental health disorder, we are here to help. Don't suffer alone! Please call one of our admissions specialists today: 813.881.1000 option #1.

