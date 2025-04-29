AYS Developers Announces Heritage Collection Residential Project On Dubai Islands

AYS Developers: Ushering a New Era of Luxury Living in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AYS Developers has opened its new office in Dubai, marking a key step in the company's regional expansion. The 8,000+ square foot space is located in Business Central Towers, an established commercial hub in the city.

The opening event was attended by several public figures, including two-time World Boxing Champion Amir Khan; Dr. Mahra Lutfi, the first Emirati Miss Planet International and Miss UAE; and digital content creators, the Zamzam Brothers. Speaking at the event, AYS Developers CEO Yulia Loshchukhina said,“Our new office marks an exciting milestone as we expand our footprint and connect deeper with our target audience, community, partners and future clients.”

Upcoming Projects on Dubai Islands

AYS Developers is preparing to launch a new series of high-end residential developments under its Heritage Collection. The projects, valued at approximately one billion dirhams, will be located on Dubai Islands-a waterfront district currently undergoing large-scale urban planning and infrastructure investment.

These developments aim to integrate residential design with location-specific features, proximity to city landmarks, and a range of on-site amenities. The company states that the Heritage Collection is designed to appeal to both owner-occupiers and investors, with emphasis on long-term livability and asset value.

Market Conditions and Investment Outlook

The launch coincides with continued growth in Dubai's real estate sector. According to market data, property prices have increased by 15.7% year-on-year, with the luxury segment reporting a rise of over 22%. The first quarter of 2025 saw property transactions exceed AED 97 billion, up 27% from the same period last year.

Approximately 45% of all property transactions in Dubai are now attributed to international buyers. Analysts forecast further growth in the premium market segment, with potential appreciation of 18–20% over the next two years. AYS Developers' timing aligns with these market trends.

The Heritage Collection is being positioned as a long-term investment option. According to the developer, properties on Dubai Islands have historically delivered rental yields in the range of 8–10%, with projected capital gains of up to 35% upon completion of the new developments.

Design Features and Technical Partners

AYS Developers is collaborating with several international brands on materials and interior systems. Project partners include Bertolotto, Dornbracht, Legrand, Schindler, Scavolini, Villeroy & Boch, and Miele. Each unit in the Heritage Collection will feature integrated smart home systems powered by Alexa, frameless interior doors, and balconies fitted with built-in jacuzzis.

Other planned features include ceiling-mounted curtain boxes with provisions for motorized drapes, emphasizing a blend of technical convenience and contemporary residential design.

Amenities and Facilities

The developments will include rooftop saltwater pools, fitness facilities equipped by TechnoGym, and dedicated spaces for children. Additional communal areas such as a cinema room, business lounge with high-speed internet, and indoor social areas are also planned.

Outdoor amenities will include a yoga deck, rooftop garden, and sunbathing areas. Other listed features are electric vehicle parking, a concierge-serviced lobby, and 24-hour security. These are intended to provide both recreational and practical value to future residents.

Regulatory Context

The project aligns with Dubai's broader urban development strategy, Vision 2040, which includes housing, infrastructure, and sustainability goals. Recent government reforms in property ownership and residency programs have also made real estate investment more accessible to non-residents.

The Heritage Collection is scheduled to launch in phases, with details to be released in accordance with local planning and regulatory approvals.

