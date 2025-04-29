PM Modi To Chair CCS Meet On Wednesday, Second After Pahalgam Carnage

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday morning, making it the second such huddle after the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, which shook the entire nation and countrymen.

A total of 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed on April 22 while they were on holiday in the green meadows of Pahalgam's Baisaran valley.

The CCS meeting is likely to take place around 11 a.m.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, among others, will attend the high-level meeting.

It is likely to be followed by a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting, reports said.

The second CCS meeting in a week comes a day after Defence Minister Singh met PM Modi at the latter's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the capital.

In the meeting that lasted about 40-50 minutes, Union Minister Singh is understood to have briefed PM Modi on the possible key decisions that India could take against Pakistan to "punish it for its deeds".

In the first CCS meet chaired by PM Modi on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam carnage, India took a slew of measures against Pakistan. India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the shutdown of the Attari border, the cancellation of visas of Pakistani nationals, the blockade of many of its YouTube channels and X handles, and downgrading the diplomatic ties with Pakistan by downsizing the already truncated staff in embassies, thereby forcing them back to their country of origin.