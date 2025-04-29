Gujarat: Jan Aushadhi Kendra Becomes A Boon For Jamnagar People, Offering Medicines At Low Price

MENAFN - IANS) Jamnagar (Gujarat), April 29 (IANS) Lakhs of families across India are reaping significant financial benefits through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). The Kendras under this scheme provide affordable yet high-quality medicines, bringing substantial change to the lives of the poor and middle-class populations.

In Gujarat's Jamnagar, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra located on ST Road has become especially beneficial for local residents. People from middle and low-income backgrounds have expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for the positive impact of this initiative.

IANS spoke to a few beneficiaries of this scheme, who shared their experiences.

Nilesh, one of the beneficiaries, shared his experience:“I have been purchasing medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra for a long time. Earlier, I used to buy them from private medical stores, where they cost around Rs 700 to 800. The same medicines now cost only Rs 200 to 250 here, saving me a lot of money. I would encourage everyone to buy their medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras.”

Another beneficiary, Dev, said,“I buy medicines for my parents from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Previously, we had to spend much more at private pharmacies, but now we are able to save a considerable amount.”

Jayesh Kawaiya, director of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Jamnagar, said he came to know about the scheme in 2017, when he was still working for a private company.

“I left my job and decided to open a Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Initially, we had very few customers, but as awareness grew, more people started visiting, and the centre began operating successfully. The scheme has not only helped me as an entrepreneur, but it has also benefited customers through access to affordable medicines.”

He added,“I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, which has become a blessing for the poor.”

The PMBJP was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings. The aim is to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices for all.

Under this scheme, dedicated outlets -- Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras -- are established across the country. Every year, March 7 is celebrated as Jan Aushadhi Diwas to raise awareness and promote the use of generic medicines. Recently, a week-long series of events was organised from March 1 to 7 to support and aware the people about the initiative.