Nitish Kumar Honours His Party’S Leaders During Danveer Bhamashah’S Birth Anniversary Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 29 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday honoured his party's leaders during Danveer Bhamashah's birth anniversary celebrations at the JD-U office in Patna.

The Chief Minister was invited as a chief guest but took on the role of a host in a rare reversal of protocol. He, rather than accepting honours, began honouring other leaders who were present on the stage.

Nitish Kumar took the turban and Angvastra meant for him from JDU MLC Lalan Sarraf and honoured Sarraf instead.

He extended the same gesture to other dignitaries on stage, including Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Education Minister Sunil Kumar, JDU State President Umesh Kushwaha, and Sanjay Gandhi personally draping the Angvastra around them.

It was a symbolic yet powerful display of respect, reversing traditional roles and emphasising equality and shared dignity among leaders.

Nitish Kumar has occasionally drawn public criticism for his unconventional actions.

A notable instance of such controversy occurred during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Championship at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

While the national anthem was being played, a solemn and protocol-bound moment, Nitish Kumar was seen folding his hands in a traditional gesture of greeting (Namaste).

The act was considered inappropriate as the national anthem typically demands a standing posture with attention and silence, showing uniform respect.

This gesture led to a strong backlash, with critics accusing him of disrespecting the national anthem and failing to observe proper decorum during a national event.

The incident was widely discussed in the media and political circles, adding to the scrutiny he sometimes faces for his spontaneous behaviour in public settings.