Farah Khan Reveals A Fun Anecdote From Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a fun anecdote from Salman Khan's "Sikandar".

Farah visited Salman's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's home for her YouTube channel, where they landed on the topic of their lavish wedding which incidentally took place in the same hotel where "Sikandar' was shot.

Surprised that Aprita and Aayush have been married for 10 years, Farah said, "How time flies, when we were shooting in the Palace for 'Sikandar' we were constantly talking about your wedding- we did this, we did that. "

The "Main Hoon Na" maker revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala had booked the entire Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad for the shoot of the movie.

Farah recalled, "I think you guys also booked the entire hotel for the wedding. So for 'Sikandar' shoot also Nadiadwala booked almost the whole hotel."

The director revealed that as they were filming "Sikandar", Salman was recalling moments from Arpita and Aayush's wedding.

Refreshing your memory, Farah choreographed Salman and Rashmika Mandaana in the "Zohra Jabeen" song from "Sikandar".

Spilling her excitement about collaborating with Salman after a very long time, Farah shared,“I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I've done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special. I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure-she was so easy to work with.”

"Sikandar" got a theatrical release on 30 March 2025 during Eid al-Fitr but failed to make an impact on the audience.

The A. R. Murugadoss directorial also starred Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor in crucial roles.