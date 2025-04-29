Big 5 Egypt Impact Awards 2025 Unveils 93 Finalists, Highlighting Sustainability, Innovation And Leadership



93 finalists across 18 categories to compete at the annual awards programme celebrating innovation, sustainable construction, leadership and infrastructure excellence in Egypt's built environment

New award, Impact Leadership Team of the Year celebrates senior management teams driving impact for their businesses and the industry Awards ceremony to be held on 18 June 2025 at the Dusit Thani Lakeview Cairo, Egypt

The excitement builds as the finalists for the 5th edition of Big 5 Egypt Impact Awards are announced, spotlighting outstanding achievements and transformational impact across Egypt's construction industry. Held alongside Big 5 Construct Egypt and organized by dmg events, the awards celebrate the companies, projects, initiatives, individuals and teams redefining industry standards and pushing boundaries in design, contracting, engineering, facilities management, infrastructure and sustainability.

“Big 5 Egypt Impact Awards continue to spotlight the exceptional calibre of talent, innovation and resilience within Egypt's construction ecosystem. With 74% of this year's finalists being new entrants, it's clear that fresh thinking and emerging players are increasingly shaping the future of the built environment, from sustainable initiatives to progressive infrastructure and visionary leadership,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events.

Taking place on 18 June 2025 at the Dusit Thani Lakeview in Cairo, the awards will honour winners across 18 diverse categories, including the newly introduced Impact Leadership Team of the Year, which recognizes the power of collaboration and strategic thinking behind Egypt's most transformative businesses. Finalists in this category include Engineering Consultants Group (ECG), Maadi Engineering and Contracting Company, Smart Vision and The Arab Contractors Company (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.), whose internal collaboration continues to shape Egypt's construction narrative.

A total number of 93 finalists have been shortlisted for their notable contributions in reshaping the future of Egypt's construction sector. New entrants to the awards programme this year include Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), TAQA Arabia, Galala University, Sabbour Consulting and CBRE Excellerate, among others, signalling the growing participation from both the public and private sectors.

Among this year's standout contenders are some of Egypt's most impactful developments, including the Taha Hussein Bridge, South of Valley Development Project (Toshka), Egypt's pioneering and largest solar-powered desalination plant, the Greater Cairo Monorail and the New Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre.

One of the categories, the Conservation & Heritage Initiative of the Year recognizes projects that preserve and celebrate Egypt's rich cultural legacy. This year's finalists include Hassan Allam Construction for the restoration of Al Salamlek Palace, Galala University for their Bazar Abbas project, NeuroArch for the redesign of the Goethe-Institut German Cultural Center in Alexandria and The Arab Contractors Company (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) for the Renovation and Development of Sayyida Zainab Mosque project.

With Egypt's growing commitment to environmental responsibility and forward-thinking construction practices, the Sustainable Initiative of the Year shines a spotlight on the Housing and Building National Research Center's Green Social Housing Initiative, which promotes energy efficiency and affordability; PARAGON Developments' PARAGON.1, a commercial space designed to minimize environmental impact through smart architecture and materials; Schneider Electric for El-Menofeya Community Development; TAQA Arabia's Egypt's Pioneering and Largest Solar-Powered Desalination Plant; The Arab Contractors for Facility Management's (ACFM) Egyptian Health Sector Sustainability Initiative in Sinai; AMEA Power's Renovation of the Al Azhar Girls Institute; EDGE Advanced Certification for YANMU East Warehouse, which is the first EDGE Advanced Certified Warehouse in Egypt by Hassan Allam Holding.

Big 5 Egypt Impact Awards continues to maintain its prestige through a rigorous, independent evaluation process conducted by an independent, international panel of industry experts including senior government officials, academic leaders and executives from international construction institutions, ensuring each entry is assessed on merit and excellence.

Commenting on this year's awards, Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Soliman, Member of Board of Directors for Egyptian Engineers Syndicate, Deputy for Scientific Research, Council of Economic Unit and Big 5 Egypt Impact Awards' judge, said:“Through Big 5 Egypt Impact Awards, we celebrate the trailblazers who are transforming Egypt's construction industry. It's a privilege to serve as a judge and experience firsthand the remarkable contributions of these individuals, projects and initiatives have on the sector, especially when advancing digital transformation, sustainable construction and infrastructure becomes increasingly critical but a top-most priority for Egypt's built environment.”

