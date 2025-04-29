Jacobs To Deliver Integrated Solutions For US General Services Administration

Continues multi-decade support delivering innovative and comprehensive services to federal agencies

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) has been awarded an unrestricted U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Multi-Agency Contract (MAC), for services across multiple U.S. federal agencies. The contract offers adaptability to meet mission-specific requirements on a global scale.

Under this contract, Jacobs will provide a full range of integrated service solutions to meet the complex and critical needs of federal agencies. This includes management, advisory and environmental services, as well as engineering and technical support.

"For more than 20 years, Jacobs has successfully delivered critical projects for our federal clients by leveraging best-in-class solutions that integrate multiple service disciplines across end markets," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Susannah Kerr. "This award reflects our commitment to meet their evolving needs and address increasingly complex service requirements with comprehensive solutions."

This contract reinforces Jacobs' reputation for delivering high-quality services for U.S. federal agencies, with recent wins for environmental compliance, architecture and engineering for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force respectively, and a longstanding history working with the National Parks Service . Jacobs has also supported the Architect of the Capitol, through comprehensive energy and water services for the Library of Congress , coastal resilience solutions for Tyndall Air Force Base , and served as construction manager for the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse .

Jacobs is ranked as No. 1 in Government Office Design, No. 2 Construction Management/PM-for-Fee Firms, No. 2 in Site Assessment & Compliance and No. 3 in the Top 200 Environmental Firms by Engineering News-Record in 2024 .

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs

