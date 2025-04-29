Gems From The Wife Of A U.S. President And A Gift From An Emperor Come To Auction In London On May 2

The c.1990s Southeast Asian emerald and diamond dress ring has a guide of £20,000-30,000.

The three pieces once in the collection of US First Lady Helen Taft. They will be offered in Sloane Street Auctions' May 2 Early Summer Auction.

The Emperor Haile Selassie I's gift to his doctor, which will also be in the sale.

The c.1870 tiara in its original box, which has an estimate of £25,000-30,000.

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Three Art Deco gems for sale in Sloane Street Auctions' May 2 Early Summer Auction come from the personal collection of the wife of a US President.Each dating to around 1925, the wristwatch, bracelet and brooch, each set with precious stones, were the property of Helen Louise Taft (1861-1943), First Lady of the United States between 1909 and 1913, when her husband, William Howard Taft, held the Presidency.The elegant diamond wristwatch has a tonneau-shaped dial painted with black numerals, and a fan-shaped two-row diamond border and diamond connecting links. It is engraved on the reverse Helen Taft New York and is expected to fetch £2,000-4,000.A jadeite and diamond bracelet, composed of three bright apple green pierced foliate rectangular shaped jadeite panels, with arched diamond connecting links and three diamond plaque links, has an estimate of £5,000-7,000, while a fine sapphire and diamond plaque brooch, of architectural design, set throughout with baguette and brilliant cut diamonds, and mounted in platinum, has a guide of £3,000-4,000.Also on offer in the sale is a personal gift from the Emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie I (Ethiopian, 1892-1975) to his doctor. Dating to the 1930s, the impressive high carat gold cross pendant on a fancy link chain, carries a central heart, anchor, and cross motif. It has been consigned by the doctor's next of kin and should sell for £4,500-5,000.Two pieces are expected to sell well into five figures. The first is a spectacular diamond stars tiara from c.1870. Comprising five slightly graduated diamond stars, set throughout with old cushion cut brilliant diamonds, and mounted in silver and gold – each removable to form a brooch and hair pin – the British piece comes complete in its original blue velvet display case by Collingwood & Son of Conduit Street London. It is pitched at £25,000-30,000.A Southeast Asian emerald and diamond dress ring created around the 1990s is also expected to do well. Set to the centre with a rectangular cut cornered 14.8 carat emerald, it has a surround of fine brilliant cut and marquise cut diamonds and princess cut and brilliant cut diamond shoulders. Mounted in 18 carat yellow gold, it has expectations of £20,000-30,000.“These sort of pieces would have been a natural fit for Christie's South Kensington in its day, but now that has gone, we find that consignors tend to come to us, so we are delighted to play our part in keeping this tradition of higher end works coming to London beyond the confines of Bond Street and St James. It is also a happy coincidence that our auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, was Christie's South Kensington's former chairman.”Live online bidding is available via Sloane Street Auctions' website at

