The Ramsey Hotel Joins Capital Vacations As Affiliate Property

The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center in Pigeon Forge

We are pleased to announce that The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, TN, is now an affiliate property within the Capital Vacations Club.

- Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital VacationsMYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Vacations is pleased to announce that The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is now an affiliate property within the Capital Vacations Club. This new affiliation expands the vacation opportunities available to Club members, offering a premier getaway in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains where families and travelers can create lasting memories.The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and adventure. Situated just minutes from Dollywood, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and the vibrant entertainment district of Pigeon Forge, this welcoming property serves as an ideal retreat for families, couples, and groups seeking to explore one of the country's most popular vacation destinations.“We are thrilled to welcome The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center as a new option for our Capital Vacations Club members to experience,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations.“Its proximity to major attractions, combined with its extensive on-site amenities, makes it a standout choice for members seeking both relaxation and adventure.”The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center features well-appointed accommodations, ranging from deluxe guest rooms to spacious suites, ensuring a relaxing and enjoyable stay. Guests can take advantage of a wide range of amenities, including an indoor waterfall pool, a relaxing hot tub, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.Capital Vacations continues to grow by strategically adding new properties for Club members to enjoy, such as Prince Resort and Camelot By The Sea in Myrtle Beach, SC, The Resort on Cocoa Beach and Discovery Beach Resort in Cocoa Beach, FL and 22 new associations in the Breezy Point and Brainerd Lakes areas of Minnesota. These latest acquisitions and affiliations reinforce Capital Vacations' commitment to inspire families to travel to exceptional destinations, gather with loved ones, smile as they create memories, and repeat those experiences year after year. For more information about Capital Vacations Club and its growing portfolio of premier vacation destinations, visit .About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with more than 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

Andy Kovan

Capital Vacations

+1 843-251-6415

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.