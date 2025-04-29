Leagend Unveils Industry-First BMS100: 4G/Wi-Fi Battery Monitor Brings Real-Time Cloud Connectivity To Power Management

leagend battery monitor BMS100

leagend has officially launched the BMS100, the industry's first 4G-enabled battery monitor.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a move set to transform battery diagnostics, leagend has officially launched the BMS100, the industry's first 4G-enabled battery monitor. Building on two decades of expertise in battery testing and monitoring technologies, leagend BMS100 bridges the gap between traditional stand-alone testers and fully connected IoT solutions. By transmitting live data over both Wi-Fi and cellular networks, this device delivers unprecedented visibility into battery health-enabling fleet managers, renewable-energy operators, marine adventurers and more to monitor performance remotely.Seamless Data Transmission and Cloud StorageAt the heart of leagend BMS100 is its“Data to Cloud” capability. Whether deployed in a remote telecom tower or embedded in a delivery truck, the unit continuously uploads detailed battery metrics via 4G LTE or local Wi-Fi, storing historical records safely on leagend's cloud servers. This eliminates the need for manual data retrieval, safeguards against local memory loss, and allows organizations to retain long-term trend lines without sacrificing onboard storage capacity.Anywhere, Anytime Access with Minimal OverheadUsers can access real-time and historical data through native iOS and Android apps or a web browser on any desktop computer. Notably, leagend BMS100's 4G communications consume only a few kilobytes of data per day and draw just 1.5 mA of current in standby-ensuring negligible impact on battery reserves. To prevent unexpected downtime, the device can be configured to send automatic alerts when charge levels or battery life indicators fall below user-defined thresholds, effectively turning passive power sources into proactive assets.Comprehensive Multi-Parameter MonitoringGone are the days of single-metric diagnostics. leagend BMS100 continuously measures and reports a suite of critical parameters: voltage, internal resistance, Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) for engine-starting batteries, State of Charge (SoC), State of Health (SoH), temperature and more. By correlating these values, technicians gain a holistic understanding of each battery's condition-spotting early signs of deterioration, planning maintenance cycles and extending service life across diverse chemistries and applications.Built-In Safety ProtectionsEngineered for real-world reliability, leagend BMS100 includes short-circuit and reverse-polarity protection to guard both the monitor and the connected battery system. These safeguards activate automatically in the event of miswiring or sudden faults, isolating the device and preventing damage without requiring manual resets. This level of built-in protection reduces the risk of equipment failure and lowers the barrier to field deployment, especially in harsh or hard-to-reach environments.Flexible Specifications for Universal Compatibilityleagend BMS100 supports all common 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries, with an input voltage range expandable from 6V to 32V. It adheres to major battery test standards-including JIS (26A17–245H528), DIN/IEC methods for 100–1400 CCA, SAE for 100–2000 CCA and GB protocols for 30–220 Ah-ensuring accurate assessments across global markets. Operating temperatures span from –40 °C to 80 °C (–40 °F to 176 °F), making it suitable for extreme climates. With average standby current at 1.5 mA, the unit balances high-precision measurement with low energy consumptionTargeted Use Cases and Industry Impactleagend positions the BMS100 as the ideal solution for a broad spectrum of applications: fleet maintenance operations can monitor dozens of delivery-vehicle batteries in real time; off-grid solar installations gain precise SoC tracking to avoid over-discharge; marine vessels benefit from proactive CCA monitoring to guarantee reliable engine starts; and backup-power systems in data centers stay online with early-warning health alerts. By unifying these use cases under a single platform, leagend BMS100 simplifies inventory, training and support for service providers and end-users alike.Availability and SupportAs businesses and consumers alike demand greater transparency into their energy assets, the leagend BMS100 stands out as a milestone innovation-marrying the reliability of proven battery-monitoring methodologies with the flexibility and reach of cloud-native IoT. For organizations seeking to transform reactive battery service into proactive maintenance, the leagend BMS100 delivers the real-time insights needed to keep operations charged, connected and optimized.leagend has been a top manufacturer of battery monitoring in the industry and has been playing a vital role in the global markets for over 20 years thanks to its robust R&D and manufacturing power.

