Minister Nga Kor Ming Delivers On World Urban Forum Commitments Through Bold National Urban Development Initiatives

Minister Nga Kor Ming is fulfilling promises made at the 2024 World Urban Forum through nationwide housing and urban sustainability efforts.

- YB Nga Kor MingPUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Five months after addressing global leaders at the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12), Malaysia's Minister of Housing and Local Government , YB Nga Kor Ming , continues to lead the charge in fulfilling the promises made on the international stage. His Ministry is now actively implementing key components of the national urban transformation agenda aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Malaysia's Third National Urban Policy (NUP3).WUF12, held in Cairo in November 2024, served as a pivotal moment for Malaysia to showcase its urban policy ambitions and solidify its commitment to sustainable urbanisation. During his address at the Forum, Minister Nga emphasised the need for global solidarity in building liveable, resilient, and inclusive cities, stating,“It takes a whole-of-society approach, a whole-of-nation approach, and indeed, a global approach to ensure that this world becomes a better place for all mankind.”Since that international commitment, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has made significant progress in advancing the policies and programmes outlined at the Forum, positioning Malaysia as a leading voice in the Asia-Pacific region for sustainable urban development.Delivering Liveable CitiesOne of the flagship programmes highlighted at WUF12 was Malaysia's Liveable Cities initiative - a comprehensive strategy aimed at improving the quality of life in urban areas by integrating public space revitalisation, green infrastructure, and social inclusivity. Under the programme, the government has committed to developing or upgrading 100 public parks annually over the next 10 years.To date, more than 120 parks have been built or improved across urban centres in Selangor, Johor, Penang, and Kuala Lumpur, incorporating features such as accessible walkways, inclusive playgrounds, community gardens, and solar-powered lighting. These green spaces serve not only as recreational areas but as hubs for community interaction, biodiversity, and climate adaptation.Expanding Affordable and Dignified HousingMinister Nga's ambitious pledge to deliver 500,000 affordable housing units nationwide is also gaining traction. In line with the housing goals laid out at WUF12, over 70,000 units have already been completed or are under construction, with another 50,000 scheduled to break ground this year.These projects prioritise quality design, energy efficiency, and accessibility, with a special focus on serving low- and middle-income households. Strategic collaborations with state governments and private developers have enabled the scaling of construction without compromising on environmental or social standards.Minister Nga has stressed that housing policy must go beyond bricks and mortar:“Affordable housing is not just about shelter - it's about dignity, opportunity, and long-term stability for families. We are building communities, not just homes.”Advancing the Third National Urban Policy (NUP3)At the policy level, the Ministry continues to advance the implementation of NUP3, which places climate resilience, inclusive growth, and digital integration at the core of Malaysia's urban development model. Key focus areas include sustainable land use planning, enhanced urban mobility, flood mitigation infrastructure, and the promotion of compact, connected urban forms.Recent efforts include the expansion of Malaysia's Smart City Framework, currently being piloted in 27 municipalities, and the strengthening of climate adaptation strategies through the Urban Climate Resilience Programme in flood-prone districts such as Klang and Kota Bharu.A Legacy of Leadership and Global CollaborationMinister Nga's continued implementation of WUF12 commitments reinforces Malaysia's role as a constructive and engaged global partner in shaping the future of cities. The Ministry has recently signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with international organisations including UN-Habitat and the World Bank to facilitate knowledge exchange, technical assistance, and policy innovation.These collaborations are designed to support not only Malaysia's domestic urban agenda, but also to contribute toward global efforts to achieve the SDGs - particularly SDG 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.As Malaysia moves forward in 2025, KPKT remains focused on delivering tangible outcomes for urban communities nationwide. The Ministry's approach - rooted in the principles of shared prosperity, environmental stewardship, and social equity - reflects the long-term vision laid out by Minister Nga at WUF12.“The promises we made at the World Urban Forum were not symbolic - they were a blueprint for action,” said Minister Nga. "We remain committed to transforming our commitments into meaningful progress that improves lives, strengthens communities, and secures a better urban future"

