Conagra Brands To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) will attend the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 13.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, and Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast of the discussion will be available on conagrabrands/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until Nov. 13, 2025.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit .

