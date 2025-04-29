Linker Finance Welcomes Alloy Labs As Strategic Investor To Accelerate Community Bank Innovation

PASADENA, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Finance , a modular digital banking platform purpose-built for community banks, today announced that Alloy Labs has joined its investor group. The strategic investment reinforces Linker Finance's mission to help regional and community financial institutions modernize business banking without core conversions.

Alloy Labs , a consortium of over 80 forward-thinking banks, brings deep community bank expertise to help Linker enhance its offering and maximize their impact across the financial services industry. Their investment underscores the growing demand for platforms like Linker, which offer seamless Business Sales & Onboarding, Retail Account Opening, Linker 360 CRM: Unified Customer Support, Analytics tools, and embedded treasury management all integrated with legacy cores like Fiserv, Jack Henry, and FIS.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alloy Labs as a strategic investor," said Jorge Garcia, CEO and Co-Founder of Linker Finance. "Their network of forward-thinking banks and collaborative model make Alloy Labs the ideal partner as we accelerate digital growth for community banks by solving real operational challenges with modern, modular tools."

"This partnership with Linker has come at the exact right moment as we are seeing innovative banks reimagine what business banking should be, from first principles. Our engagement with Linker has catalyzed our own exploration within the Alloy Labs Alliance and created a new roadmap for how community banks can outright win in business digital banking. We are excited to continue on this path with Jorge and the team," said Samer Saab, SVP of Product at Alloy Labs.

The collaboration with Alloy Labs also opens the door to ongoing input and engagement from member banks, helping guide Linker Finance's product roadmap to better address key areas like business onboarding, deposit growth, and CRM-led sales enablement.

The Concept Lab was a game-changing experience for us, said Jorge Garcia, CEO and Co-Founder of Linker Finance . Working closely with Samer, the Alloy Labs team, and directly with their member banks for multiple weeks in a collaborative format gave us the opportunity to truly listen to their challenges and priorities, ideate collaboratively, and shape solutions that are not only innovative but also actionable, something they can actually implement without disruption.

Linker Finance is actively working with banks to align on implementation timelines and ensure its platform delivers measurable impact across business banking workflows.

About Alloy Labs

The Alloy Labs Alliance is the only consortium of its kind that brings innovation-driven banks together to partner with startups, co-create differentiated solutions, and make strategic investments. Our members take advantage of exclusive network effects to achieve exponential growth. Alloy Labs also operates The Concept Lab, a reverse accelerator that helps member banks cement relationships with fintechs, and the Alloy Alchemist Fun , which invests in early-stage partners. For more information visit

About Linker Finance

Linker Finance is a digital banking platform helping community banks grow deposits, streamline business onboarding, and launch modern financial products, all without requiring a core conversion. With unified integrations across legacy core systems and a focus on API modularity, Linker enables banks to build, scale, and adapt faster than ever before. For more information about Linker Finance visit .

